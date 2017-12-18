The Next Great NYC Staycation: The Redbury Hotel NoMad

When the Redbury opened in Hollywood in 2009, it managed to ratchet up the glamour factor of its already glamorous town, drawing a parade of celebs from Bella Thorne to Liam Hemsworth to its glittering halls. A South Beach outpost followed in 2013…and then New York’s Martha Washington Hotel was reborn as yet another Redbury in 2016.

It is, in fact, the latest splashy sleep to grace NoMad – the, um, “invented” neighborhood that pretty much sprung from out of nowhere, to be the most buzzed about real estate in Manhattan these last few years. But curiously enough, it’s still actually pretty uncorrupted, despite a steady instance of restaurant and nightlife openings.

The Redbury New York, actually, unabashedly and boldly announces itself on an otherwise quiet stretch of E. 30th Street, with its fiery red facade giving way to a prodigiously dramatic entrance hall (love those cascading velvet drapes). Inside, the bohemian opulence – by designer Matthew Ralston – permeates every space, giving it an overall vibe that is perhaps more Montmartre than Manhattan.

It actually makes for the perfect NYC staycation (or perhaps a Twixmas break?), close to nearly everything you’d want to be close to, yet central enough to NoMad that you just might not bother traveling below 25th Street or above 30th for a couple of days.

Here’s what we love.

The Rooms

Yes, also lots of red, with smartly complementing patterns (Anglo plaids meets Empire style on the bedding, and does so rather brilliantly). An engaging collection of imagery on the walls only adds to the iconoclastic charms. Plush suites are worth the upgrade, especially for the lavish bathrooms.

Caffe Marchio

Pretty much, if you’ve got a Danny Meyer restaurant in your hotel, you’re starting near the front of the pack. The Redbury has…three, beginning with Caffe Marchio, which allows for that authentic breakfast-in-Rome experience. Indeed, you stand up while downing your morning espresso and ciambellone or pasticciotti pastry. You can even get a cacio e pepe, should “breakfast pasta” seem a perfectly normal thing to you.

Marta

This more boisterous sister to Maialino (which is just nine blocks south) is an absolute scene at both lunchtime and dinner. They come for the sublime crudo di capesante, salsicce miste (mixed sausages), and Roman style pizzas adorned with everything from braised oxtail to sweet potatoes to black truffles. Save room for a S’mores Sundae Pop, obviously. The soaring ceiling makes the place sound always abuzz – which it actually is.

Marta

Vinni i Fritti

Completing the Danny Meyer triumvirate, the new Vinni i Fritti feels like an aperitivo bar you’d stumble across in the old centre of Bologna, that hasn’t changed since the 1950s. Share suppli, baby artichokes and assorted panini, while sipping a great Negroni, aperol sour, or, in a nod to EU esprit de corps, something from the well-chosen list of French Champagnes.

Do in NoMad

Luxury spas can be fairly predictable. But Modrn Sanctuary is a genuinely “alternative” wellness center, with services like hypnotherapy, Reiki, crystal light therapy, a salt room for specialized healing treatments…even past life regression, if you’re feeling like something from a couple of centuries ago was left unresolved. After you have achieved blissful oneness, follow it up with a visit to the cheeky but smart Museum of Sex – where you can gain enlightenment of a different sort, through exhibits like NSFW: Female Gaze, curated by VICE Media’s Creators.

Shop in NoMad

At the US flagship of Marimekko, devote yourself to the Finnish design aesthetic, with striking prints and graphics adorning everything from sweaters and dresses to purses, plates and teacups. Should you tend towards surfing the bleeding edge of style, head straight for the well-curated NoMad outpost of Opening Ceremony.

Eat in NoMad

Even after you’ve worked your way through those three Danny Meyer eateries, NoMad can likely keep your inner epicure busy for at least a week. Top of the list is Black Barn, with its dramatic rustic-industrial interior by Mark Zeff, excellent charcuterie, wood-fired / slow-cooked meat dishes, and a buzzy tavern up front; La Pecora Bianca does straightforward but tasty/healthy antipasti and pasta dishes in a setting that looks straight out of Capri; and award-winning chef Chef Anita Jaisinghani serves up exotic but healthy Indian plates (turmeric mussels, tandoori quail) at Pondicheri, in a gorgeous space with patterned floors and exposed bulbs.

Drink in NoMad

Tippling is a very Eurocentric affair in NoMad. In addition to the aforementioned Vini i Fritti, the Belgian Beer Cafe offers a mind-bending selection of the Flemish suds (which are the best in the world, period); Vin Sur Vingt wine bar is all provincial French charm; and the Mediterranean-vibed Pergola revisits the hookah trend, in an opulent space – and very late into the night.

Black Barn

