Next up for City Center: Office building, more apartments on 900 block of Hamilton Street in Allentown

June 2, 2020From www.mcall.com
The development company transforming downtown Allentown continues to press forward despite the coronavirus pandemic and related economic crisis.City Center Investment Corp. on Monday unveiled two more development plans in the 900 block of Hamilton Street and shared additional details about the Linden Commons complex proposed at Seventh and Linden streets. The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority’s project review committee favorably advanced all proposals to a full board review Wednesday.