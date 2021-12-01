Newsweek Names Teriyaki Madness One of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains for 2022

In a survey of more than 4,000 customers and employees of restaurant chains in the U.S., the teriyaki brand received five stars as one of the most highly regarded brands.

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) They said we were crazy. They said our obsession with spreading the greatest Seattle-style teriyaki worldwide was pure madness — that it would never catch on like it did in Seattle. Well, the people have spoken and the results are in: Teriyaki Madness , the Seattle-style teriyaki shop franchise with over 100 units throughout North America, has officially cemented itself as one of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains for 2022, according to Newsweek . This year’s list saw the 220 brands in 16 categories and Teriyaki Madness received five stars in the “Noodles and Ramen” category.

According to Newsweek, the awards are based on the results of a survey of more than 4,000 customers and employees of restaurant chains in the U.S. The survey, which was conducted by Newsweek and global data firm Statista, asked respondents to specify which restaurant chains they would recommend for one of 16 different cuisines, as well as to share their experiences by rating the restaurant chains regarding 10 assessment criteria. Those criteria assessments included: taste of food, cleanliness, hygiene, service quality, accessibility, transparency about ingredients, location, COVID-19, dealing with environmental issues and treatment of employees.

Each survey respondent provided evaluations for one or several restaurants and more than 35,000 evaluations were collected in total, Newsweek reports. Those ratings were then aggregated to find a final score and the restaurant chains that received a minimum number of recommendations and an overall score of at least 7 out of 10 were included on the list. In addition, a restaurant chain was required to have at least three locations across different cities within at least one U.S. state.

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years, and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 100 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

