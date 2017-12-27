Newport News Welcomes 1st Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Popular bakery café chain now serving delectable treats

Newport News, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is branching out with another café in Virginia.

The popular international bakery café chain has recently opened its doors at 12080 Jefferson Ave. in the Marketplace at Tech Center.

The brand’s first Newport News café is owned and operated by franchisee Raj Narla. It is the fifth Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip in Virginia and among more than 160 worldwide.

“My team and I are excited and proud to open Newport News’ first Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip,” said Narla. “Our warm, welcoming environment, free Wi-Fi and comfortable seating paired with our freshly baked cookies, specialty coffees and other delectable treats, create the perfect place to take a break from shopping, grab a bite to eat and relax. We’re thrilled to begin sharing our confections with guests here in the area and look forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

The premium dessert destination is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. The new café offers freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, ice cream, smoothies and cold beverages. The café is also a delicious lunch and dinner option thanks to its wide array of savory offerings, including panini sandwiches, wraps and flatbreads.

“We are excited to expand into another part of Virginia and we feel very fortunate to have Raj join our team,” said Ziad S. Dalal, President of Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. “I have great confidence in Raj and look forward to working with him and his new café in the Marketplace at Tech Center.”

The café is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com