Rob Ostermaier / Daily Press
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Newport News police identify man who was fatally shot Saturday

September 8, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Rob Ostermaier / Daily Press

The police department said it is looking for four persons of interest.