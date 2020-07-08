  1. Home
Newport News’ Lake Maury, named for Confederate officer, is now The Mariners’ Lake

July 8, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Matt Jones
Jonathon Gruenke / Staff

The museum plans to have a community event celebrating the new name this fall.