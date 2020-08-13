Jonathon Gruenke
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Newport News’ Confederate monument hasn’t seen tense protests or damage in recent months. Still, officials said bringing it down is the right thing to do

August 13, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Josh Reyes
Jonathon Gruenke

“The new history books will have to tell the whole story of America.”