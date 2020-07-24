Jonathon Gruenke / Daily Press
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Newport News businesses apply for more than half a million in grants within hours of availability

July 24, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Josh Reyes
Jonathon Gruenke / Daily Press

Demand for assistance remains high after first grant program