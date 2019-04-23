Newport News approves new rules for food trucks

The Newport News City Council approved new rules for food trucks geared at making it easier for businesses to invite the mobile eateries onto their property.

Food trucks now will be able to operate on private property with permission of the property owner.

Previously, the city required a property owner to get a temporary use permit, which came with a $200 application fee and required approval by a committee. The city also allowed trucks to operate in specific locations downtown and in Oakland Industrial Park.

The council voted unanimously to make the change at Tuesday’s council meeting.

John Harris, owner and operator of JG’s BBQ food truck, told the council about five months ago that the rules in the city made it hard for him to operate. The council said the rules should change to reflect the increasing demand and popularity of food trucks.

Along with making it easier to operate in the city, the new rules specify regulations for food trucks, including various permits, licenses, inspections and rules focused on not being a nuisance for neighboring properties.

The zones listed for food truck operation are locations that are accustomed to gatherings and noise, according to city staff. Vendors have to purchase a $150 permit fee and cannot operate at unimproved or vacant properties.

