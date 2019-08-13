Newly Opened Roba Noodle in Tustin, California Surpasses 25,000 Skewers Sold!

Fine-Casual Noodle Eatery in The District’s Union Market Expands Menu with Rice Bowls

Tustin, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Roba Noodle, an Asian-fusion restaurant specializing in fine quality noodles and skewers at fast-casual prices, announced it has sold more than 25,000 skewers since opening at The District’s Union Market in March. To cater to The District’s eclectic crowd of diners and shoppers as well as deliver on the many to-go orders for nearby offices, rice bowls have been added to the menu along with a new clam noodle bowl and side dishes.

In Japanese cuisine, robatayaki (literally “fireside-cooking”), often shortened to robata, refers to a method of cooking like barbecue in which food is cooked at varying speeds over hot charcoal. Robata skewers are typically served as a side dish to complement a meal, but at Roba Noodle, skewers are the star! Offering a variety of proteins including pork belly, salmon, rib eye and wild-caught Chilean sea bass, the Robata skewers feature a healthy portion of perfectly cooked seafood, meats and vegetables to be enjoyed with the guests’ choice of noodle.

“I am very pleased that my idea to make elements of fine dining accessible in a fast-casual setting is resonating with guests. At Roba Noodle, my goal was to combine pleasing textures and flavors to create a meal that will leave guests feeling satisfied; especially about the quality, portion and price point,” said Roba Noodle Chef and owner Jin Heo. “Although robata charcoal cooking may seem simple, there is much precision involved and I take great pride in seasoning every skewer with scratch-made sauces and spice blends to bring out the best flavors. I am also proud of our specialty soup bases, all made in-house, and our quality of udon noodle that is much lighter than most.”

Born in Korea, Chef Jin had never dreamt of running his own kitchen; his culinary passions developed at a later age when he was forced to take on a second job to make ends meet. It wasn’t until after what he thought would be a short stint in a kitchen that he found his true calling. He worked his way through the ranks, eventually serving as executive chef at a popular Laguna Beach restaurant where he was recognized by Best Chefs America. Chef Jin saw an opportunity to bring high-quality, thoughtfully prepared food to those who may not have the means to dine in expensive and often pretentious restaurants. At Roba Noodle, he serves the same quality food in larger portions, but for a fraction of the cost.

All meats and seafoods are never frozen and are slow-cooked to order over a charcoal grill to lock in a unique smoky flavor. This adherence to quality shines in Roba Noodle’s newest offerings:

New Noodles – Clam joins the menu as the second soup-based noodle in addition to Beef Kombu, while other tasty choices are based in a thicker miso or uni sauce.

– Clam joins the menu as the second soup-based noodle in addition to Beef Kombu, while other tasty choices are based in a thicker miso or uni sauce. New Rice Bowls – The Roba Meat Skewer Rice Bowl, Seafood Skewer Rice Bowl, and Vegetable Skewer Rice Bowl are perfect for lunch and to-go orders.

– The Roba Meat Skewer Rice Bowl, Seafood Skewer Rice Bowl, and Vegetable Skewer Rice Bowl are perfect for lunch and to-go orders. New Sides – Organic Mixed Greens refresh your palette while Chicken Karaage is an Asian-inspired take on chicken strips: lightly battered and fried to crispy perfection.

The first fine-casual restaurant in the Union Market at The District in Tustin, Roba Noodle’s Asian fusion menu is now also available on third-party delivery services DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates. In addition, Chef Jin will introduce his cuisine at The TASTE-Costa Mesa on October 18 and 19, where he will serve over 4,000 attendees. To view Roba Noodle’s full menu, please visit www.robanoodle.com.

About Roba Noodle

Roba Noodle is an Asian-fusion restaurant serving fine quality noodles and skewers at fast-casual prices. The eatery offers flavorful robata skewers and Udon noodles dressed in a variety of house-made broths and sauces including Beef Kombu, Clam Miso, and Kimchi. Founder Chef Jin Heo elevated the robata skewer to a delicious entrée by incorporating larger portions of fresh, high-quality ingredients. Heo has over ten years of Japanese fine dining experience and was named one of the best chefs in America by the prestigious Best Chefs America. Roba Noodle is located inside Union Market at the Tustin District, across from Portola Coffee. For more of the latest, visit www.robanoodle.com or check out Roba Noodle on Instagram.

