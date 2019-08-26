Newly Designed Bojangles’ Big Bo Boxes Celebrate Ten of the South’s Favorite Teams

Bojangles’ helps football fans across the region own their tailgates

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Football is back, and both NFL and college fans are gearing up for one of the season’s most anticipated rituals: tailgating. Even the most passionate fans can agree that tailgating with Bojangles’ makes for a winning season.

After a successful, first-ever redesign of the iconic Bojangles’ Big Bo Box® with the Carolina Panthers last season, the company is expanding this year’s tailgating Big Bo Box offering to include a commemorative 25th season-themed box with its home team, plus nine additional teams across the South. The 10 newly designed Big Bo Boxes, which are available in stores now, give fans a new way to showcase their team pride and feed their crews with real deal Southern flavor ahead of all their games – home and away.

“Kicking off with our hometown team was a great test last year,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer for Bojangles’. “It’s even more exciting to expand to a new NFL market for the 2019-2020 season and feature some of the top college football programs in the nation, such as the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs. These new boxes allow fans to not just throw a tailgate but own the tailgate with Bojangles.”

In addition to the Carolina Panthers, a Tennessee Titans box will also be available for NFL fans throughout that state.

Featured college teams include the University of Alabama, Clemson University, East Tennessee State University, University of Georgia, James Madison University, University of South Carolina, University of Virginia and Western Carolina University. Each college Big Bo Box will only be available at restaurants in the team’s primary market(s).

To receive one of the new Big Bo Boxes, guests will need to purchase and enjoy one of the Southern chain’s delicious 8, 12 or 20-piece tailgate specials with their choice of home-style fixin’s, biscuits, Legendary Iced Tea, plus all the cups, plates and utensils to own your tailgate.

NFL and college Bojangles’ Big Bo Boxes are available in select markets only for a limited time.

Fans are encouraged to share a picture of themselves and their favorite tailgating moments with the Bojangles’ boxes by using #LongLiveTheTailgate and tagging @Bojangles1977 on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter for a chance to be featured on Bojangles’ social media pages.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. As of June 30, 2019, Bojangles’ had 763 system-wide restaurants, of which 320 were company-operated and 443 were franchised. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Brian Little, Bojangles’

Corporate Communications

704-519-2118

blittle@bojangles.com

Stacey McCray, LGA

704-552-6565

smccray@thinklga.com