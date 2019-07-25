Newk’s Eatery Signs 18 Unit Development Agreement

Growth planned for Dallas, metro-Oklahoma City and Stillwater

Jackson, MS (RestaurantNews.com) Newk’s Eatery, recently named “America’s Favorite Fast-Casual Chains” by Restaurant Business Magazine, announces an 18-restaurant expansion across Texas and Oklahoma over the next few years. Openings are slated for ten Dallas area locations, as well as eight Oklahoma locations throughout Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore and Stillwater.

“We’re thrilled to continue expansion throughout Texas and Oklahoma with this exciting new development agreement,” said Chris Cheek, chief development officer at Newk’s Eatery. “The response to our Dallas locations has been wonderful and we’re looking forward to further growing our footprint with Matthew Biggers and Cuyler Esposito.”

Full Belly Holdings, LLC, co-owned by Matthew Biggers and Cuyler Esposito, will develop the 18 new restaurants. The company currently operates three Newk’s restaurants throughout the Dallas metro. Previously, Esposito was a franchisee of Tropical Smoothie Café.

“When we had the opportunity to continue Newk’s expansion across two thriving metro-area communities, we jumped at it,” said co-owner Esposito. “Our partnership with Newk’s has been a great experience since the beginning and we’re looking forward to bringing more locations to neighborhoods throughout Texas and Oklahoma.”

About Newk’s Eatery

Newk’s Eatery is a fast-casual chain founded on?Newcomb Family Recipes?prepared by hand in an open kitchen so guests can see all the passion being put into their food. Over 30 varieties of wholesome produce are washed and chopped every day for hand-crafted salads, sandwiches and pizzas. Proteins are seasoned, seared and sliced in-house for the highest quality and most delicious flavors. Salads are tossed with dressings that are made from scratch daily. Signature pizzas are hand stretched, topped and baked to order.?Newk’s also owns its own bakery, making its signature Dozen-Layer Cakes truly an original.

The only shortcut you’ll ever find at Newk’s is in the name, the nickname of founder, Chris “Newk” Newcomb. No shortcuts mean?no microwaves, only?premium quality?ingredients?and meals?made to order, served quickly with a smile…for dining?in, catering?or?delivery.?Fresh salads, sandwiches, soups and other delicious treats are always ready in the Express Market open-air coolers.?

Founded in 2004 and?based in Jackson, Mississippi,?Newk’s Eatery currently operates and franchises 120+ restaurants in 16 states and is gaining national attention for its accelerated growth and commitment to making a difference. Newk’s Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk’s Eatery, was founded in 2014 and is committed to supporting early detection and symptom awareness of ovarian cancer to give every woman a fighting chance. To date, Newk’s Cares has raised over $1MM to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). ?

In 2018, Technomic listed Newk’s in its?Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, also winning “Best Overall Fast Casual” and “Most Kid Friendly Fast Casual” in its Consumers’ Choice awards.

