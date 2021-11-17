Newk’s Eatery Partners with Coca-Cola for A Very Newk’s Christmas Giveaway

Popular fast-casual restaurant to give away PlayStation® 5, FREE Newk’s for a year, Coca-Cola® Beats and more through Dec. 17

Jackson, MS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Newk’s Eatery is making this holiday season merry and bright by gifting early Christmas presents to its loyal fans!

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 17, Newk’s is teaming up with Coca-Cola to deliver real magic through a special holiday giveaway that will gift four lucky fans Santa-approved presents, including:

Grand Prize – The highly sought-after PlayStation ® 5 disc version with two controllers

5 disc version with two controllers First Prize – FREE Newk’s for a year ($635 value)

Second Prize – Red Coca-Cola ® Beats by Dre

Beats by Dre Third Prize – Coca-Cola® Grizzly Cooler

For the chance to win one of these four prizes, guests simply have to sign up at newkschristmas.com . The winners will be randomly selected and announced on Dec. 20.

“We’re excited to celebrate the holidays by partnering with Coca-Cola to gift these fun prizes to some of our incredible fans,” said Newk’s Senior Vice President of Guest Experience Denise Pedini. “This is a fun way for Newk’s to be able to say ‘thank you’ for the continued support of our loyal guests. We can’t wait to see who wins!”

In addition to the Christmas Giveaway, Newk’s will offer a collectible holiday cup that guests can purchase in-restaurant through the end of the year. To learn more about Newk’s, visit newks.com .

About Newk’s Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk’s Eatery is a fast-casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100 units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after Co-Founder Chris “Newk” Newcomb, Newk’s hand-preps more than 50 fresh ingredients daily for salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature Cakes are baked in Newk’s own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk’s new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store , offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery. In 2020, Newk’s ranked in Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Top 200 Countdown” and Restaurant Business‘ Top 250 Chains . Newk’s has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. In 2021, Newk’s was recognized in Nation’s Restaurant’s News as a “Top Scorer in Takeout Food Quality” and ranked among the highest “True Loyalty” scores – the percentages of respondents who said they visit because of a real desire to experience the brand, as opposed to convenience. For more information, visit Newks.com , join the e-Club or follow Newk’s on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter . For franchise information, visit newksfranchise.com .

About Coca-Cola®

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. Our portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

