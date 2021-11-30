Newk’s Eatery Names Champion PR Agency of Record

Popular fast-casual restaurant selects Dallas-based agency to help take brand to new heights

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Newk’s Eatery announced today its engagement of Champion as the fast-casual chain’s Public Relations Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work for Newk’s encompasses proactive outreach to local, national and trade media, as well as leveraging partnerships with high-profile bloggers and athletes in target markets.

“We’re proud to partner with a strategic, supportive agency that listens to our needs and generates ideas that will help us achieve our goals,” said Newk’s Senior Vice President of Guest Experience Denise Pedini. “Newk’s is already a fan-favorite fast-casual eatery throughout the country, and we have no doubt that with Champion’s impressive industry experience at our side, our brand is going to reach the next level.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR and digital media agencies in the foodservice space, representing blue-chip national brands such as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, SPB Hospitality, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Fazoli’s, On The Border, Taco John’s and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, automotive, consumer products, real estate and not-for-profits.

“To be honest, Newk’s has been at the top of my list of prospective client-partners for years, because it’s one of my favorite lunch spots,” said Champion Principal Ladd Biro. “But having the opportunity to work with Denise again, as well as her entire team, makes it really special. Our teams have already hit the ground running and the partnership is off to an awesome start. Great things are ahead!”

For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

About Newk’s Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk’s Eatery is a fast-casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100 units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after Co-Founder Chris “Newk” Newcomb, Newk’s hand-preps more than 50 fresh ingredients daily for salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature Cakes are baked in Newk’s own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk’s new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store , offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery. In 2020, Newk’s ranked in Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Top 200 Countdown” and Restaurant Business‘ Top 250 Chains . Newk’s has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. In 2021, Newk’s was recognized in Nation’s Restaurant’s News as a “Top Scorer in Takeout Food Quality” and ranked among the highest “True Loyalty” scores – the percentages of respondents who said they visit because of a real desire to experience the brand, as opposed to convenience. For more information, visit Newks.com , join the e-Club or follow Newk’s on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter . For franchise information, visit newksfranchise.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

