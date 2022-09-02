Newk’s Eatery Launches Annual Newk’s Cares Fundraising Drive

Newk’s Cares program announces ‘turn teal’ fundraiser throughout September featuring Lori’s Day and more

Jackson, MS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Newk’s Eatery has announced its eighth-annual Newk’s Cares fundraising drive to support the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September.

The fundraising efforts honor Lori Newcomb, co-founder of Newk’s Cares and wife of Newk’s Eatery Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Chris Newcomb, who lost her physical battle with the disease in 2019. The Newk’s Cares mission is to work with OCRA to improve the rate of early diagnosis by funding research and creating greater awareness about the early symptoms of ovarian cancer.

“We’re honored to enter our eighth year working with the OCRA team,” Chris Newcomb said. “In the spirit of Lori’s inspiring fight, we continue to honor her passion and legacy with Newk’s Cares. The Newk’s family will continue to do everything we can to combat this devastating disease. I’d like to thank all our guests and donors for the continued support of this fundraiser, and we’re excited to hit this incredible milestone together.”

Throughout September, each of Newk’s 100-plus restaurants nationwide will turn teal – OCRA’s signature color – with signageage, collectible cups, donation ribbons and more. Guests will be offered multiple ways to participate in the fundraiser, including donating $1, $3 or $5 in the restaurant, online at checkout or on NewksCares.com . Newk’s will also hold its annual Lori’s Day on Sept. 27, where Newk’s will contribute 20% of all sales to OCRA. In addition to the September fundraising drive, 10 cents from the purchase of every Newk’s Cares-themed water bottle throughout the year is donated to OCRA.

One in 78 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year. Some common symptoms of ovarian cancer include bloating, fatigue, difficulty eating and abdominal pain. To learn more or donate to Newk’s Cares, visit newks.com/newks-cares and follow Newk’s Cares on Facebook and Instagram .

About Newk’s Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk’s Eatery is a fast-casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100 units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after Co-Founder Chris “Newk” Newcomb, Newk’s hand-preps more than 30 fresh ingredients daily for salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature Cakes are baked in Newk’s own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk’s new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store , offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery. In 2020, Newk’s ranked in Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Top 200 Countdown” and Restaurant Business‘ Top 250 Chains . Newk’s has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. In 2021, Newk’s was recognized in Nation’s Restaurant’s News as a “Top Scorer in Takeout Food Quality” and ranked among the highest “True Loyalty” scores – the percentages of respondents who said they visit because of a real desire to experience the brand, as opposed to convenience. For more information, visit Newks.com , join Newk’s Rewards or follow Newk’s on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter . For franchise information, visit newksfranchise.com .

About Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance



Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is the largest non-government funder of ovarian cancer research and has invested $110 million in research since its founding. OCRA fights ovarian cancer from all fronts, including in the lab and on Capitol Hill, and through innovative programs to support patients and their families. OCRA’s ongoing investments in the most promising scientific research is funding discoveries, creating new treatments, and hastening desperately needed breakthroughs. OCRA is the voice for the ovarian cancer community, working with legislators to ensure federal ovarian cancer research and education, patient safety, and access to high-quality care are protected on Capitol Hill. OCRA’s programs help people navigate their diagnosis and support patients and their families when and where they need it most. Visit ocrahope.org to learn more.

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

The post Newk’s Eatery Launches Annual Newk’s Cares Fundraising Drive first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.