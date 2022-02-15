Newk’s Eatery Debuts First-Ever Drive-Thru Prototype in Fort Smith

Popular fast-casual restaurant to open on Feb. 21 and host grand opening celebration with official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 28

Fort Smith, AR ( RestaurantNews.com ) Newk’s Eatery is ready to make its Fort Smith debut and serve the community fresher-than-fresh flavors and house-made meals through its first-ever prototype featuring a full drive-thru!

“We’re excited to expand our brand across the great state of Arkansas and introduce our first drive-thru prototype in Fort Smith,” said Newk’s President Mike Clock. “We look forward to sharing our delicious family classics and genuine hospitality in a new, convenient ordering channel with guests.”

Newk’s will officially open its doors to the Fort Smith community on Monday, Feb. 21 at 4801 Phoenix Ave., and celebrate by giving the first 50 dine-in guests on opening day a FREE slice of cake! Then, the new 3,300-square-foot restaurant will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb 28.

“There’s nothing like Newk’s high-quality, comfort food in the area, so we’re confident it will quickly become a huge hit,” said Franchisee Todd White. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to introduce Newk’s to the Fort Smith community and can’t wait to debut the brand’s first-ever drive-thru model. We look forward to meeting many new and existing Newk’s fans.”

Newk’s first Fort Smith restaurant will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. This opening marks the ninth Newk’s in Arkansas and 108th systemwide. To learn more about Newk’s, visit newks.com .

About Newk’s Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk’s Eatery is a fast-casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100 units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after Co-Founder Chris “Newk” Newcomb, Newk’s hand-preps more than 50 fresh ingredients daily for salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature Cakes are baked in Newk’s own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk’s new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store , offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery. In 2020, Newk’s ranked in Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Top 200 Countdown” and Restaurant Business‘ Top 250 Chains . Newk’s has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. In 2021, Newk’s was recognized in Nation’s Restaurant’s News as a “Top Scorer in Takeout Food Quality” and ranked among the highest “True Loyalty” scores – the percentages of respondents who said they visit because of a real desire to experience the brand, as opposed to convenience. For more information, visit Newks.com , join the e-Club or follow Newk’s on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter . For franchise information, visit newksfranchise.com .

