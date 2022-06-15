Newk’s Eatery Celebrates Summer with Red, White & BBQ Campaign

Popular fast-casual restaurant to give away backyard BBQ catering event and offer new menu items and Summer Cup, June 15-Aug. 26

Jackson, MS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Newk’s Eatery is celebrating the arrival of summer with the launch of its new Red, White & BBQ campaign.

Barbecue season is in full swing, and Newk’s is grilling up several new house-made meals that will be available June 15 through Aug. 26. Guests can skip the grilling and get straight to chilling with friends and family while enjoying these new limited-time items:

Red, White & Blueberry Salad – All-natural chicken, fresh spinach, feta, strawberries, blueberries and watermelon, served with raspberry vinaigrette.

– All-natural chicken, fresh spinach, feta, strawberries, blueberries and watermelon, served with raspberry vinaigrette. The Boss “Q” – A fan-favorite item making its highly-anticipated return, made with All-natural chicken, bacon, Swiss, Fire and Ice Pickles, coleslaw and signature white BBQ sauce on Parisian bread. Newk’s Fire and Ice Pickles are made in-house with hot sauce, a pinch of cayenne pepper, sugar and garlic.

– A fan-favorite item making its highly-anticipated return, made with All-natural chicken, bacon, Swiss, Fire and Ice Pickles, coleslaw and signature white BBQ sauce on Parisian bread. Newk’s Fire and Ice Pickles are made in-house with hot sauce, a pinch of cayenne pepper, sugar and garlic. BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza – All-natural chicken, red onions, mozzarella, bacon bits, garlic oil and sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, topped with roasted jalapeños and a drizzle of ranch.

– All-natural chicken, red onions, mozzarella, bacon bits, garlic oil and sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, topped with roasted jalapeños and a drizzle of ranch. Newk’s “Q” Macaroni Salad (Side) – Classic macaroni salad made with pimiento cheese, bell peppers, green onions and tossed with signature white BBQ sauce.

(Side) – Classic macaroni salad made with pimiento cheese, bell peppers, green onions and tossed with signature white BBQ sauce. Lemon Cake (Dessert) – Fluffy cake, baked in Newk’s very own bakery, layered with a sweet and tart iced lemon glaze.

Newk’s is also highlighting its Sweet & Spicy BBQ Steak Sandwich, made with medium-rare petite tenderloin steak, roasted jalapeños, provolone and coleslaw, topped with a sweet and spicy BBQ sauce on Parisian bread. This menu item is available all year, but it’s especially delicious during the summer months. And, to help wash all of the barbecue goodness down, guests can fill up Newk’s special Summer Cup with a refreshing beverage. The Summer Cup will be red, white and blue with fireworks in celebration of summer.

To accompany these seasonal specials, Newk’s is launching the Red, White & BBQ Rewards Challenge. Newk’s Rewards members who try all four of the limited-time menu items will unlock a FREE entrée! Newk’s Rewards can be used to redeem free food, exclusive deals, promotions and more.

“The Newk’s ‘Q’ Sandwich is a fan-favorite and guests can’t get enough of our signature white BBQ sauce, so we wanted to expand our menu this summer and offer more BBQ options that our guests will love,” said Senior Vice President of Guest Experience Denise Pedini. “We look forward to celebrating Red, White and BBQ with our guests this summer!”

To add to the summer fun, Newk’s is partnering with Coca-Cola® to launch its Backyard BBQ Giveaway! Three lucky Newk’s Rewards members will win a backyard BBQ catering event, which will include 24 Newk’s “Q” Sliders, a side of Pasta Salad, one Whole Cake, Tea or Lemonade, a Coca-Cola® branded cooler and tumblers. All Newk’s Rewards members will be automatically entered for a chance to win and any new members who join between June 15 and Aug. 26 will also be entered to win. Newk’s will announce one winner each month on the brand’s social pages.

To learn more and find the Newk’s nearest you, visit newks.com .

About Newk’s Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk’s Eatery is a fast-casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100 units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after Co-Founder Chris “Newk” Newcomb, Newk’s hand-preps more than 30 fresh ingredients daily for salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature Cakes are baked in Newk’s own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk’s new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store , offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery. In 2020, Newk’s ranked in Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Top 200 Countdown” and Restaurant Business‘ Top 250 Chains . Newk’s has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. In 2021, Newk’s was recognized in Nation’s Restaurant’s News as a “Top Scorer in Takeout Food Quality” and ranked among the highest “True Loyalty” scores – the percentages of respondents who said they visit because of a real desire to experience the brand, as opposed to convenience. For more information, visit Newks.com , join Newk’s Rewards or follow Newk’s on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter . For franchise information, visit newksfranchise.com .

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Newk’s Eatery Celebrates Summer with Red, White & BBQ Campaign first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.