Newk’s Debuts 9 All-New Signature Menu Items

Menu refresh includes craveable new dishes and premium proteins

Jackson, MS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Newk’s Eatery launches a revamped menu with a focus on high-quality ingredients and premium proteins such as tenderloin steak and grilled salmon.

The new menu features a new look and delicious new items, including:

Newk’s Cheesesteak Sandwich made with medium-rare petit tenderloin steak, Newk’s signature pimiento cheese, cheddar cheese, red and yellow bell peppers, caramelized onions and mayo on Parisian bread. Portabella Veggie Sandwich made with portabella mushrooms, red and yellow bell peppers, Swiss cheese, basil pesto on Parisian bread. Salmon Caesar Salad, featuring grilled salmon atop a bed of romaine blend lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing. Supreme Pizza made with pepperoni, Italian pork sausage, red and yellow bell peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella and pizza sauce, topped with fresh basil.



Other new items include Newk’s Sweet & Spicy BBQ Steak Sandwich made with medium-rare petite tenderloin steak and a sweet & spicy house-made BBQ sauce topped with jalapeños; a Portabella Veggie Pizza made with Newk’s signature crust, portabella mushrooms, veggies and basil pesto; and the Double Club, a fan-favorite with double the meat and cheese on Parisian bread. For kids, the menu now offers a Cheeseburger Pizza and Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese.

“In consumer research, we learned that our fans want more unique and craveable menu items in addition to our already popular menu lineup,” said Newk’s Senior Vice President of Guest Experience Denise Pedini. “In creating our incredible new recipes, we focused on our high-quality ingredients and reimagined favorites to include exciting new flavors and proteins.”

The updated menu includes a new “Pick a Pair” option that offers guests their choice of a Large Pairing, Half Pairing or new Half Salad + Half Soup pairing at a competitive price.

“We built the Newk’s brand on scratch-made dishes created from family recipes, prepared fresh every day to order in our large, open kitchens,” said Chris Newcomb, Newk’s Executive Chairman and Co-Founder. “These new items continue that tradition, and we are certain they are going to become favorites for a new generation of Newk’s fans.”

A complete menu is available at https://newks.com/newks-menu .

About Newk’s Eatery

Based in?Jackson, Mississippi, Newk’s Eatery is a fast-casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100+ units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after co-founder Chris “Newk” Newcomb, Newk’s hand-preps more than 50 fresh ingredients daily for handcrafted salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature cakes are baked in Newk’s own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk’s new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store , offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery options. Since 2014, Newk’s Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk’s Eatery launched by Newcomb’s late wife and co-founder Lori Newcomb after her stage IIIc ovarian cancer diagnosis, has raised more than $1.6 million to support Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). In 2020, Newk’s Eatery ranked in Nation’s Restaurant News Top 200 Countdown and Restaurant Business’ Top 250 Chains . Newk’s also has been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. For more information, visit Newks.com , join the e-Club or follow Newk’s on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

Contact:

Jami Sharp

Champion Management

972-930-9933

jsharp@championmgt.com

The post Newk’s Debuts 9 All-New Signature Menu Items first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.