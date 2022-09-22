Newk’s Cares Supports Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month on Lori’s Day

Newk’s Eatery to donate 20% of Sept. 27 sales to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

Jackson, MS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Newk’s Eatery is honoring the life and legacy of Newk’s Cares ’ co-founder Lori Newcomb and her valiant fight against ovarian cancer with its 2nd annual Lori’s Day.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Newk’s Eatery will donate 20% of the entire day’s systemwide sales to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) in honor of Lori, wife of Newk’s co-founder and Executive Chairman, Chris Newcomb.

In 2013, Lori was diagnosed with Stage IV ovarian cancer. The following year, her and Chris launched Newk’s Cares with the mission to improve rates of early diagnosis by funding research and creating greater awareness of early symptoms. Lori sadly lost her physical battle with the disease in February 2019, and since that time, Newk’s has become the nation’s largest single donor to OCRA, raising nearly $2 million to advance ovarian cancer research while supporting women and their families battling the disease. The fundraising campaign takes place every September, Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, when all Newk’s restaurants turn teal – the cause’s signature color.

“This cause will always be near and dear to our hearts,” said Madison Newcomb, daughter of Chris & Lori Newcomb. “My mom’s fight with ovarian cancer was not in vain, and she proves that every single day with the lives she continues to save. This disease claims more than 13,000 women in the U.S. each year, and the Newk’s team is dedicated to eradicating it once and for all. We invite our guests to join us in making a tangible difference simply by dining at Newk’s on Lori’s Day.”

One in 78 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year. The symptoms of ovarian cancer are not obvious. In fact, many are what might be considered minor discomforts such as bloating, lack of energy and loss of appetite. When ovarian cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the survival rate is roughly 90 percent. However, only 20 percent of all cases are detected at this stage. With no early detection test, vague symptoms are the only warning signs.

Through Oct. 4th, guests will have multiple ways to participate in the fundraiser, including donating $1, $3 or $5 in the restaurant, online at checkout or on NewksCares.com. Guests may also purchase Newk’s Cares-themed water bottles, online or in restaurants, with 10 cents per bottle donated to OCRA all year long.

To learn more or donate to Newk’s Cares, visit newks.com/newks-cares and follow Newk’s Cares on Facebook and Instagram .

About Newk’s Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk’s Eatery is a fast-casual chain that operates and franchises more than 100 units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after Co-Founder Chris “Newk” Newcomb, Newk’s hand-preps more than 30 fresh ingredients daily for salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature Cakes are baked in Newk’s own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available, and Newk’s new mobile app, now available on Google Play and the App Store , offers mobile ordering for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery. In 2020, Newk’s ranked in Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Top 200 Countdown” and Restaurant Business‘ Top 250 Chains . Newk’s has also been selected as a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur. In 2021, Newk’s was recognized in Nation’s Restaurant’s News as a “Top Scorer in Takeout Food Quality” and ranked among the highest “True Loyalty” scores – the percentages of respondents who said they visit because of a real desire to experience the brand, as opposed to convenience. For more information, visit Newks.com , join Newk’s Rewards or follow Newk’s on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter . For franchise information, visit newksfranchise.com .

About Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is the largest non-government funder of ovarian cancer research and has invested $110 million in research since its founding. OCRA fights ovarian cancer from all fronts, including in the lab and on Capitol Hill, and through innovative programs to support patients and their families. OCRA’s ongoing investments in the most promising scientific research is funding discoveries, creating new treatments, and hastening desperately needed breakthroughs. OCRA is the voice for the ovarian cancer community, working with legislators to ensure federal ovarian cancer research and education, patient safety, and access to high-quality care are protected on Capitol Hill. OCRA’s programs help people navigate their diagnosis and support patients and their families when and where they need it most. Visit ocrahope.org to learn more.

