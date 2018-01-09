Newest Church’s Chicken Restaurant Opens in Ontario, Canada

Hurontario St. Location First of Many Church’s Planned for Greater Brampton/Mississauga

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Holiday shopping crowds in Brampton, Ontario got a special treat on Saturday, November 25th as the all-new Church’s Chicken® at 7700 Hurontario Street officially welcomed guests to enjoy the brand’s signature hand-battered, double-breaded fried chicken, homestyle sides, and scratch-made honey butter biscuits. The restaurant’s new franchise owners – Aamer Ellahi and Ursula Holowko are long-time Ontario residents and experienced food service operators eager to bring people together through the universal love of quality, great tasting chicken and unbeatable value.

“It is always rewarding for us when Church’s growth in new markets is realized through the entrepreneurial spirit and engagement of new franchisees,” said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President of International Business for Church’s Chicken/Texas Chicken. “Mr. Ellahi’s and Ms. Holowko’s passion for our brand provide an excellent foundation for this and future Church’s restaurants serving Brampton, and other new markets in the area”

“We really wanted to expand the number of quality dining options in Brampton, while also delivering a superior value,” explained Holowko, who will serve as Vice President for the franchise group. “Church’s Chicken fit the picture beautifully with a great-tasting product at a reasonable price.”

The new Church’s restaurant is located at 7700 Hurontario Street, Brampton, Ontario L6Y 4M3 on the corner of Ray Lawson and Hurontario. It is open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm.

About Texas Chicken / Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church’s Chicken® or Texas Chicken® franchising opportunities, visit http://www.churchs.com/franchise_get-started.php. For more information about Church’s Chicken visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

