'New York-style' coffee shop coming soon to Hellertown’s Main Street

Java junkies in search of a prime cup of joe will soon have another spot to check out in Hellertown.

The Coffee Shop, serving custom coffee, sandwiches, baked goods and more, is set to open March 4 at 650 Main St.

The space previously housed Vapemeister Electronic Cigarettes and, before that, it was home to Klassic Gold jewelry store.

An exclusive blend of Colombian coffee produced by Brooklyn roaster Devoción will be served, along with other specialty beverages such as cold-brew coffee, hibiscus iced tea and locally-produced kombucha on tap.

“Our coffee is coming from a dedicated farm in Colombia,” co-owner Rogelio Castillo said. “The coffee is designed exclusively for us and is high-grade and high-quality. We won’t be serving anything not natural.”

Castillo and his partner, Humberto Chavolla, who also operates Fiesta Ole in Emmaus, have enlisted a team of baristas, who are receiving professional training under master roasters at Devoción.

Staff will be able to make and answer customers’ questions on espresso, lattes and other specialty coffee drinks.

More custom coffee blends, including a line from Mexico, will be introduced later, Castillo said.

Organic sweeteners and various milks, including whole, skim, almond and coconut, will be available.

“Right now, we’re not planning to have syrups because they compromises the flavor of the coffee,” Castillo. “We may feature them later on.”

In addition to a wide assortment of drinks, which also will include English and local matcha tea, The Coffee Company will sell locally-sourced baked goods, salads, sandwiches and other food.

Menu highlights will include matcha croissants, doughnuts and specialty bagels, including activated charcoal, green tea and turmeric varieties.

“The doughnuts we’ll be selling will be good for you, with protein and fiber and not a lot of calories,” Castillo said. “So, you’ll be able to eat a doughnut for a proper breakfast. That’s the kind of vision we have. Even the potato chips that we’re going to sell are organic and all-natural. The same thing goes for the granola bars.”

Castillo, who moved from New York City to Lower Saucon Township a few years ago, said he is implementing a “New York-style” design, complete with Edison light bulbs, copper accents and a three-month painting installation by Brooklyn-based artist Ramiro Davaro-Comas.

There also will be a rotating Triumph motorcycle display, presented by Boyertown-based Martin Moto, in the shop’s front window, Castillo said.

Seating will be available at tables, a counter and lounge area with leather couches. Free high-speed internet will be available.

“Everything will be warm and welcoming,” said Castillo, noting the partners are looking to open two additional locations in the Lehigh Valley soon.

The Coffee Company, which will be open 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, also will sell its coffee by the pound along with French presses and other coffee-related items beginning in a few months.

The shop will only accept digital forms of payment — no cash, and parking will be available on-street or in a few spaces in a rear lot. Info: Thecoffeeshopcompany.com.

