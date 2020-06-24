New York congressman’s primary defeat could provide big opportunity for Florida’s Ted Deutch

The defeat of U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s Democratic primary presents a major opportunity, and risk, for U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla. Engel is chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, one of the most important committees in Congress – and his occupancy of that job will end when his term expires in January. Deutch is fifth in seniority on the committee and currently is chairman of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism.