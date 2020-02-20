New York City’s Iconic Mamoun’s Falafel Continues New Jersey Takeover with New Paramus Location

The popular Middle-Eastern fast-casual concept is opening its third franchise location in New Jersey, with 17 more on the way

Paramus, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mamoun’s Falafel , the fastest growing Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant in North America and oldest falafel restaurant in New York City, will open a new location in Paramus this month, building on its existing footprint of four successful locations across New Jersey.

Located at the Paramus Crossroads shopping center, the new location is part of a 20-unit deal with franchise group Prospect Capital Restaurants. The group is opening another location in East Rutherford this year, and scouting locations for 16 other locations across New Jersey as they continue their expansion statewide.

“More and more diners are looking for globally influenced cuisine and healthier options, and we are able to offer the diverse menu they crave,” said Mamoun’s Falafel CEO Hussam Chater. “The growth momentum seen by our fifth New Jersey restaurant – and 11th location nationwide – is a significant turning point for the concept, as we start to push outside of our traditional urban roots and explore suburban settings.”

Mamoun’s Falafel is on target to expand beyond 1,000 units within the next few years, as interest in New York City’s oldest and favorite falafel brand increases daily. The brand is iconic, having grown from a single 200-square-foot store opened by Syrian immigrant Mamoun Chater in 1971. Today, the company is run by Mamoun’s four sons and has grown beyond their father’s dreams of a small family restaurant. Franchising has allowed Mamoun’s Falafel to expand across the U.S. rapidly.

“We recently opened the first of six locations in Atlanta,” said Chater. “We have franchise deals in Los Angeles and Chicago, helping us take Mamoun’s Falafel coast to coast. My father built his legacy on serving authentic, flavorful food, and our family is proud to bring his recipes to families across the country.”

Together with Fransmart , the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, Mamoun’s Falafel is actively seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators in Georgia and other potential markets across North America. To learn more about Mamoun’s Falafel franchising opportunities, please visit: https://brands.fransmart.com/mamouns/ .

About Mamoun’s Falafel Restaurant

Mamoun’s Falafel Restaurant is a New York City institution and one of the oldest falafel restaurants in New York. Founded in 1971, the family run business is dedicated to authentic traditional Middle Eastern cuisine including falafel, shawarma and baba-ghanouj. Everything is made from scratch using only the freshest natural ingredients and the finest imported spices. The brand has been featured on Food Network and the Travel Guide Channel and is listed in the book 1000 Places To See Before You Die. Mamoun’s Falafel currently operates nine locations in New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. For more information about Mamoun’s Falafel, visit www.mamouns.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single-unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .