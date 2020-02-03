New York City’s Iconic Mamoun’s Falafel Arrives in Atlanta

The fast-growing, beloved Middle-Eastern fast casual concept opens in Atlanta, its first location in the South

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mamoun’s Falafel , the fastest growing Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant in North America and oldest falafel restaurant in New York City, will open its first Atlanta location at 1269 Northside Dr. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Located in the West Midtown Center, it is the first of six Mamoun’s Falafel franchise locations coming to the area.

Franchisees Kalki and Parimal Patel are already scouting Alpharetta and Buckhead for their next two locations. The Patels held a widely-attended and well-received soft opening on Saturday, January 25. The local media have been reporting rave reviews and excitement building in the city.

“We’re so happy to bring New York’s best falafels to Atlanta,” said Kalki Patel. “Mamoun’s serves authentic Middle Eastern food, and that’s something we’ve been missing here. The support team from Mamoun’s Falafel has given us all the tools we need to succeed, and the training and commissary-based proprietary menu are invaluable to us. I am looking forward to a bright future as a Mamoun’s Falafel franchisee.”

“The Patels are hard-working and committed, and I have every confidence in them,” says Hussam Chater, CEO of Mamoun’s Falafel. “Atlanta is one of the busiest markets in the U.S., with 275,000 travelers arriving daily at the largest airport in North America. Even better – it’s known for its southern hospitality as one of the country’s friendliest cities.”

Mamoun’s Falafel is on target to expand beyond 1,000 units within the next few years, as interest in New York City’s oldest and favorite falafel brand increases daily. The brand is iconic, having grown from a single 200-square-foot store opened by Syrian immigrant Mamoun Chater in 1971. Today, the company is run by Mamoun’s four sons and has grown beyond their father’s dreams of a small family restaurant. Franchising has allowed Mamoun’s Falafel to expand across the US rapidly.

Mamoun’s Falafel is actively seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators in Georgia and other potential markets across North America. To learn more about Mamoun’s Falafel franchising opportunities, please visit: https://brands.fransmart.com/mamouns/ .

About Mamoun’s Falafel Restaurant

Mamoun’s Falafel Restaurant is a New York City institution and one of the oldest falafel restaurants in New York. Founded in 1971, the family run business is dedicated to authentic traditional Middle Eastern cuisine including falafel, shawarma and baba-ghanouj. Everything is made from scratch using only the freshest natural ingredients and the finest imported spices. The brand has been featured on Food Network and the Travel Guide Channel and is listed in the book 1000 Places To See Before You Die. Mamoun’s Falafel currently operates ten locations in New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Georgia. For more information about Mamoun’s Falafel, visit www.mamouns.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single-unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .