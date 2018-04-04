New York City’s Acclaimed Mamoun’s Falafel Sets Sights on Opening Locations Nationwide

Mamoun’s Falafel, the acclaimed New York legacy brand that first opened doors in 1971, is pursuing an aggressive franchising growth strategy that will bring the brand’s famous falafel to at least 3 new markets by the end of 2018.

New York City, NY (RestaurantNews.com) The highly-acclaimed Mamoun’s Falafel, which first opened in New York City in 1971 and has since been recognized by publications across the country for its namesake offering, is pursuing an aggressive franchising growth strategy that is poised to take the concept nationwide. Mamoun’s currently operates five corporate stores in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, and two franchised locations in New Brunswick, NJ and Dallas, TX, which opened earlier this year to much fanfare. There are three locations projected to open this spring in Philadelphia, Long Island, and Fort Lee, NJ. Additional units are also in the pipeline and projected to open by year’s end in new major media markets, including Staten Island, Northern California, and Chicago.

Founder Mamoun Chater established the business with the simple mission of delivering fresh, authentic Middle Eastern cuisine. The original menu, which Chater created using traditional Syrian recipes, ingredients, and spices, is still the menu offered at all Mamoun’s locations today. Chater’s legacy is now carried on by his four sons, who are determined to bring their family-owned and operated concept to new communities across the country.

“My brothers and I were practically raised in the original Greenwich store, so it means a lot to have the opportunity to share a piece of our childhood and our father’s legacy with people around the country,” said Mamoun’s CEO Hussam Chater. “The franchisees we have partnered with thus far are passionate about the brand and excited to join the Mamoun’s family. Their enthusiasm, paired with the resources and systems we’ve developed, have led to Mamoun’s success in each new market, and we look forward to repeating this pattern as we continue to grow.”

Freshness has always been central to the Mamoun’s brand and continues to remain the focal point as the concept opens new franchises nationwide. In order to ensure the high-quality freshness of its menu, Mamoun’s uses a commissary that adheres to strict production system standards. The brand has also partnered with sous-vide pioneers, Cuisine Solutions, to ensure quality and consistent production of all of Mamoun’s authentic and proprietary meat items, such as its signature shawarma. To further ensure the menu is properly duplicated across the country, while also streamlining operations, Mamoun’s has partnered with a national distributor, U.S. Foods, to distribute their authentic, proprietary recipes to all locations, near and far.

The concept’s 46-year career has earned Mamoun’s Falafel the title of ‘oldest falafel restaurant in New York City,’ and its ever-growing cult fanbase has helped the concept garner accolades like ‘Best Falafel’ and one of ‘NYC’s Most Iconic Sandwiches’ from The New York Press and Eater NY, respectively. Mamoun’s Falafel was also included in the travel book “1,000 Places to See Before You Die” and has been featured on the Food Network, Travel Guide Channel, and on nationally syndicated television shows like The Rachael Ray Show and The Chew.

The family-operated and owned company is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. New Mamoun’s locations are projected to open in Philadelphia, Long Island, and Fort Lee, NJ in late Spring, and additional multi-unit franchise deals are being developed for Chicago, Northern California, and Staten Island. Mamoun’s Falafel is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Mamoun’s Falafel visit http://go.fransmart.com/mamounspr.

About Mamoun’s Falafel

Mamoun’s Falafel is a New York City institution and one of the oldest falafel restaurants in New York. Founded in 1971, the family-run business is dedicated to authentic traditional Middle Eastern cuisine including falafel, shawarma and hummus. Everything is made from scratch using only the freshest natural ingredients and the finest imported spices. The brand has been featured on Food Network and the Travel Guide Channel, and is listed in the book ‘1000 Places To See Before You Die.’ Mamoun’s Falafel currently operates 7 locations in New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Texas.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

