The New York City Hospitality Alliance Announces Honorees for 4th Annual NYC Hospitality Alliance Awards Ceremony

The Special Night Will Honor Restaurants, Bars, Nightlife Establishments and Hospitality Professionals Across New York City’s Five Boroughs
New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) The New York City Hospitality Alliance, a membership nonprofit association representing restaurants and nightlife establishments throughout the five boroughs, announced honorees for the 4th Annual NYC Hospitality Alliance Awards. The ceremony and cocktail party will take place at TAO Downtown on April 8, 2019, from 6:30 pm-10:00 pm.
The event will showcase the best in cuisine, cocktails, and culture and pays homage to NYC’s restaurant and nightlife establishments and professionals that have made an impact on the city’s amazing hospitality industry.
Restaurant honorees and awards include:
I Love Bronx Award – Goes to three favorite restaurants in the Bronx.
I Love Brooklyn Award – Goes to three favorite restaurants in Brooklyn.
I Love Manhattan Award – Goes to three favorite restaurants in Manhattan.
I Love Queens Award – Goes to three favorite restaurants in Queens.
I Love Staten Island Award – Goes to three favorite restaurants in Staten Island.
True Taste of NYC Award – Goes to an iconic dish served at an iconic NYC restaurant.
City That Never Sleeps Award – Goes to an influential bar, club, cocktail bar or operator.
Back of House Award – Goes to an individual who has achieved respect and excellence working in one or more jobs in a restaurant kitchen. (Executive Chef, Pastry Chef, etc).
Front of House Award – Goes to an individual who has achieved respect and excellence working in one or more jobs on the dining room floor of a restaurant. (Manager, Maitre d’, Sommelier, Server, Bartender, etc).
Operations Award – Goes to an individual who achieved respect and excellence working in one or more operation level jobs for a single unit or restaurant group. (COO, CFO, F&B Director, etc).
Hearts of Hospitality Award – Goes to an individual who is recognized for excellence in the profession of human resources in hospitality.
The Determination Award – Goes to an individual who started at an entry-level job in the industry and is now in a leadership role.
The Next Generation Award – Goes to an up-and-coming or established mover and shaker who is still early in their hospitality industry career (Must be under 40 years old on April 29, 2019).
#HospitalityGuru Award – Goes to a restaurant, chef, restaurateur, nightlife operator or social media influencer with a social media presence that makes you drool, laugh, think and captures your attention.
Philanthropy Served Here Award – Goes to a charitable organization whose work helps to make the neighborhoods of NYC a more hospitable place- with a focus on working with the restaurant and hospitality industry.
Fast Casual Award – Goes to an emerging or established fast casual restaurant concept we can’t get enough of.
“The Alliance Awards give us an opportunity to recognize and honor the remarkable people and businesses that contribute so much to our city and make New York City the hospitality capital of the world, said Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance.”
Tickets are now on sale for the event. General Admission tickets are $250 and there are also packages which include 10 tickets and a digital advertisement on-site at the event that can be purchased for $2,500. This is a standing room only event with non-reserved seating available for general admission ticket holders. Passed hors d’oeuvres and craft cocktails will be served.
To purchase tickets, or for more information about the New York City Hospitality Alliance Awards, please visit: http://www.allianceawards.org.
Event Sponsors:
Four Star: Asahi Beer; E.B. Cohen; Fox Rothschild LLP; Imperial Dade; Pesetsky & Bookman; Rodney Strong Vineyards; Yelp for Restaurants. Three Star: I. Halper, Paper & Supplies, Inc.; Micros Retail Systems, Inc.; La Croix Sparkling Water; White Claw Hard Seltzer; and more to come
