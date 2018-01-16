New Year, New Options! Potbelly Sandwich Shop Introduces the Skinny Pair Featuring the New Garden Side Salad

Chicken Pot Pie Soup and Craft-Your-Own Mac & Cheese Also Featured on Menus Nationwide

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Potbelly Sandwich Shop is starting the new year off with a new option for the Skinny Pair. Now, Potbelly customers can order their favorite Skinny Sandwich and pair it with a garden side salad. The new Garden Side Salad is made with a crisp salad blend, fresh grape tomatoes and cucumbers with the choice of any Potbelly dressing. Of course, customers can select the classic Skinny Pairing, and order a Skinny Sandwich with a side of soup. Potbelly rotates homemade soups daily. Contact your local Potbelly shop for daily offerings.

“We are passionate about being the best place for lunch, and we are always looking to give our customers a variety of options,” said Mary Laube-Gale, Senior Director of Menu Innovation, Calendar Planning & Brand Insights. “Both the Skinny Pair with side soup and Skinny Pair with side salad allow customers to enjoy different options on our menu.”

Chicken Pot Pie Soup Returns

Back by popular demand, Potbelly Sandwich Shop is featuring the hearty Chicken Pot Pie Soup in its rotating lineup of soup options for a limited time. The savory soup combines tender chicken breast, veggies and creamy chicken broth, and it’s topped with a buttery pie crust.

“We love feeding our customers smiles and warming their souls,” Laube-Gale said. “There’s nothing like a warm, savory bowl of soup on a cool winter day, and we’re excited to feature the classic cool weather option.”

Craft-Your-Own Mac & Cheese Continues

Potbelly is also extending the popular Craft-Your-Own Mac & Cheese offering nationwide. Made with a three-cheese blend of Parmesan, colby and cheddar cheeses, customers can customize their Mac & Cheese by selecting any two premium toppings including bacon, chili, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and the shop’s famous hot peppers for a rich, bold flavor.

Chicken Pot Pie Soup and Craft-Your-Own Mac & Cheese are now available at shops nationwide through Feb. 26.

Potbelly App

Customers can save time and jump the line with the new Potbelly app, available on Android and iPhone. The app offers order-ahead for pickup and delivery. Customers can also use the app to pay via mobile and earn tasty treats and fun perks. New users will receive a free cookie when they download the app. Customers can also sign up for the Potbelly Perks loyalty program at https://www.Potbelly.com/perks.

For more information, visit www.Potbelly.com.

