New Waffle to Honor America – Only From Golden Malted

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Malted has launched a new, exclusive waffle design to honor America. Hotels, restaurants, colleges and theme parks across the country will soon be serving this one-of-a-kind waffle.

With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides industry leading waffle irons and scheduled service in exchange for using Golden Malted waffle mix. Golden Malted’s cost-effective waffles can be used in a variety of dishes throughout the day ranging from fluffy breakfast waffles to savory chicken and waffles.

