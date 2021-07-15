New Waffle to Honor America – Only From Golden Malted

July 15, 2021From www.restaurantnews.com
Glen Mills, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Golden Malted has launched a new, exclusive waffle design to honor America. Hotels, restaurants, colleges and theme parks across the country will soon be serving this one-of-a-kind waffle.
With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides industry leading waffle irons and scheduled service in exchange for using Golden Malted waffle mix. Golden Malted’s cost-effective waffles can be used in a variety of dishes throughout the day ranging from fluffy breakfast waffles to savory chicken and waffles.
