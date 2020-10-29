New Virtual Restaurant in Amarillo Crafted by Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House

Amarillo, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) A neighborhood favorite is serving BBQ to people’s homes throughout the Amarillo area.

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House has just launched a virtual kitchen out of their Amarillo restaurant location on I-40 & Coulter Rd. The Hoffbrau has 4 locations in Texas.

The virtual (ghost) kitchen, named BrauBQ, is tucked inside their own Hoffbrau kitchen and conceived for delivery only.

BrauBQ will be offering Texas smoked BBQ favorites that can be ordered and delivered via their website ( www.BrauBQ.com ) or 3rd party services such as Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats.

Trends speak to the growing popularity of home delivery and thus BrauBQ will be launched starting October 26, 2020.

To place an order, customers can go online www.BrauBQ.com or select their favorite third party delivery app. Available 7 days a week. 11AM to 8PM.

Catering is welcomed: 806-437-6523

Scan the QR code with your phone camera to view our menu:

Contact:

Rainey Fogiel

rfogiel@hbrmgt.com

972-554-7270 ext 102

