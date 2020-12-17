OLIVIER DOULIERY
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

New Virginia unemployment claims dropped nearly 13% after a big spike the week before

December 17, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Kimberly Pierceall
OLIVIER DOULIERY

As of Dec. 5, there were at least 392,022 Virginians receiving some form of unemployment benefit.