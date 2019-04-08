A new Vietnamese cookbook offers fresh look at classic dishes

It was May 1975 when Andrea Nguyen stood in front of the Albertsons produce aisle, bundled in a jacket that protected her from the spring chill of Southern California, more than 8,000 miles from her former home in a much warmer Saigon, Vietnam.

Before her 6-year-old eyes, the produce looked luxurious: grapes, apples, oranges. And familiar: lemons, lettuce, cilantro and mint.

Fish sauce and rice paper would later make it even better. But for starters, mealtime in the U.S. was looking promising for the young Nguyen and her family, who were part of the first wave of refugees to leave Vietnam.

Leap ahead to 2019. You can still find her wandering the supermarket in whatever city she finds herself. The prolific writer (six cookbooks - one of which won a 2018 James Beard award - and numerous food articles) has a particular interest in what can be found at local supermarkets, which she taps for her new book, "Vietnamese Food Any Day," a volume that focuses on simplified classic dishes. Find her at vietworldkitchen.com.

Q: Which ingredient did you miss the most from Vietnam as a child?

A: We couldn't get fish sauce, and that's the linchpin ingredient for a lot of savory dishes. We subbed La Choy soy sauce. It was OK, but it motivated us to buy a used car to drive to Chinatown in Los Angeles, which was a three-hour round trip.

Q: Were you expected to blend into U.S. life?

A: My parents really wanted us have our feet in two worlds, both in America and with our Vietnamese-ness. So even when the Little Saigon community developed nearby, they didn't move. They said, 'We want you to be Americans. But we're going to speak Vietnamese at home and eat Vietnamese at home.' You blend the best of two cultures together. After the decades of colonialism that my parents had grown up in, they weren't giving up who we were.

Q: How difficult is it to make Vietnamese food?

A: This book allows me to bring Vietnamese food to a much broader audience. I've lived in the U.S. most of my life. I make food of many different cultures and think everyone should incorporate Vietnamese food into their repertoire. The ingredients are within reach - no Asian markets required - the flavors are friendly and there's a lot of wiggle room in making it.

Q: Vietnamese food seems to be landing on the radar of many cooks. Why now?

A: I couldn't have written this book five or six years ago. But now, with the popularity of pho, banh mi and rice paper rolls, these are like the trifecta, the gateway dishes to Vietnamese food. You can make them fairly easily, depending on what you have on hand. There are many dishes in this book that don't require simmering things for a long time, but have workarounds with a pressure cooker and even with chopping, where you can use a food processor. In Vietnam, we buy already chopped vegetables. I can buy 5 cents' worth of lemongrass or chiles there. We as American cooks don't understand that it's OK to take shortcuts.

Q: Best tip?

A: Stock up. Fresh lemongrass can be frozen. So can Thai chiles. If you only need two chiles, buy more and put the rest in the freezer for another meal. Use lemongrass paste if you can't find it fresh. It's old-school cooking and grocery shopping.

Q: What starter recipes are good for those new to the cuisine?

A: You need to know how to make rice, nuoc cham (a dipping sauce; recipe at right) and how to roll rice paper. Well, and how to make caramel sauce. It's not the stuff of ice cream; it's almost burnt sugar, used in all three regions of Vietnam. The basics chapter isn't for babies - it's the foundation of this cuisine. If you can make a good pot of rice, your life is golden forever. The dipping sauce is also important. There are multiple ways of making it, vegetarian or otherwise. I've broken it down to stages and made it since I was a kid. As for rice paper, you can wrap up practically anything in it.

Q: How is the book structured?

A: Each chapter has a journey and a lesson. Every recipe has a reason to be there. With each chapter, the recipes at the beginning are easy and approachable. Then I push you with a technique or ingredient. I call those stretch recipes. I've got you hooked in, so I'm going to keep pushing you. By the end of the chapter, you are conceptually at the graduate level. I'm trying to be as generous as possible with information in the book so you understand why you're doing something.

___

CURRY-SCENTED GRILLED BEEF LETTUCE WRAPS

Serves 4.

Note: These lettuce-herb wraps with well-seasoned grilled beef are a quintessential Viet way to eat. This was inspired by beef wrapped in wild betel leaf in Vietnam. Betel leaves release a peppery, incense-like aroma during cooking, which is simulated here by seasoning the meat with curry powder, fish sauce, oyster sauce and lots of black pepper. To speed up prep, chop the peanuts and green onions in a small food processor. Find oyster sauce, fish sauce and maifun rice noodles in the Asian section of the supermarket. Madras-style curry powder is a hotter variety; you can substitute regular curry powder in an equal amount and add a little cayenne pepper to taste. Author Andrea Nguyen prefers the Sun brand of Madras-style curry powder. To prepare noodles in advance, boil them as indicated, then refresh them before serving by sprinkling with water and microwaving on high for 60 to 90 seconds. From "Vietnamese Food Any Day."

Brimming 1/3 cup unsalted roasted peanuts or cashews, finely chopped

3 medium green onions, white and green parts, finely chopped

1 tablespoon Madras-style curry powder (see Note)

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Brimming 1 tablespoon oyster sauce (see Note)

1 tablespoon fish sauce (see Note)

1 1/2 pounds ground beef (85 percent lean)

6 ounces small dried round rice noodles (maifun), or 8 oz. dried rice capellini or thin spaghetti (see Note)

1 cup Nuoc Cham Dipping Sauce (see recipe)

Leaves from 1 large head of soft-leaf lettuce (such as butter, Boston, or red or green leaf)

6 to 8 bushy sprigs fresh mint or basil

10 to 12 sprigs fresh cilantro

Vegetable oil

In medium bowl, combine peanuts, green onions, curry powder, pepper, 3 tablespoons water, oyster sauce and fish sauce. Add beef and mix with your fingers. (If not cooking right away, cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.) Form into 24 patties, each a good 2 inches wide and 1/2 inch thick. Set aside.

The length of time the noodles need to cook will vary by type. Keep in mind that many packages are not accurate in stating the length of cooking time. Judge the noodles' doneness by tasting. In large pot of unsalted water, boil the noodles until tender, then drain and rinse again with water. Drain and let cool for 5 minutes. Since the noodles are unwieldy, arrange as 2-inch nests on a plate or in a shallow bowl. Set at the table with the dipping sauce, lettuce and fresh herbs.

Lightly oil a cast-iron stovetop grill (or lightly film a heavy skillet with oil) and set over medium-high heat. In batches, cook beef for 4 to 5 minutes, turning midway, until medium to medium-well done. (These are usually not eaten medium-rare, but you can cook for less time, if you like.) Transfer to a platter and let cool for a few minutes.

Have diners build wraps with lettuce, herbs (mint or basil, cilantro), noodles and beef (for easier eating, you can break or cut each patty into 2 or 3 bite-size pieces). Drizzle with, or dunk in, Nuoc Cham Dipping Sauce.

Variation: For rice bowls, cut the lettuce into ribbons, coarsely chop the herbs, and put them all in soup bowls. Add room temperature or slightly warm cooked rice (about 3/4 cup per bowl) and the cooked beef, then drizzle with the Nuoc Cham Dipping Sauce.

NUOC CHAM DIPPING SAUCE

Makes about 1 cup.

Note: Lime juice can turn the sauce slightly bitter when left overnight. If making the sauce ahead and refrigerating it for up to 2 weeks, add the lime juice, vinegar, if using, and add-ins before serving. Start with this recipe, then create your own formula. With the optional additions, choose chile for heat, garlic for pungency, and/or carrot for texture. Fish sauce, chile garlic sauce and sambal oelek are available in the Asian section of the supermarket. From "Vietnamese Food Any Day," by Andrea Nguyen.

2 to 2 1/2 tablespoons sugar or 3 to 4 tablespoons maple syrup

3 to 4 tablespoons fresh lime juice (see Note)

2 teaspoons unseasoned Japanese rice vinegar, optional

3 to 4 tablespoons fish sauce (see Note)

Optional add-ins: 1 or 2 Thai or serrano chiles, thinly sliced (keep seeds intact); or 2 to 3 teaspoons chile garlic sauce or sambal oelek; 1 minced large garlic clove; 1/2 small carrot, cut into thin matchsticks or coarsely grated (see Note)

In small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons sugar (or 3 tablespoons maple sugar), 3 tablespoons lime juice and 1/2 cup warm water. Taste the mixture and, if needed, add remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar (or 1 tablespoon maple syrup) and/or 1 tablespoon lime juice. Dilute with more water if you go too far. If there's an unpleasant tart-bitter edge, add the vinegar to fix the flavor.

Add the fish sauce to the bowl; how much you use depends on the brand and your own taste. Aim for a bold, forward finish that's a little gutsy. (Keep in mind that this sauce typically dresses dishes that include unsalted ingredients such as lettuce and herbs, which will need an extra flavor lift.) If desired, add the chiles, garlic and/or carrot. (Or offer the chiles on the side if diners are sensitive to the heat.) The sauce can sit at room temperature for up to 8 hours until serving.

Set the sauce at the table so diners may help themselves, or portion it out in small bowls in advance of serving.

Visit the Star Tribune (Minneapolis) at www.startribune.com