New Tripoli's Hackett Wine hosting music and dinner in the vineyard

Enjoy food, wine, music and stunning views of the Lehigh County countryside at a Dinner in the Vineyard event, 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Hackett Wine in New Tripoli.

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chair to enjoy dishes prepared by personal chef Roy Zettlemoyer, known as Z'Chef, and music by Kyle Campbell.

The menu will include an appetizer of shrimp bruschetta ($8), entrees of chicken saltimbocca and vegetarian lasagna ($11 each), side dishes of oven-roasted vegetables and haricots vert ($6 each) and a dessert of apple-raisin bread pudding with bourbon caramel sauce ($6).

You can buy items a la carte or opt for a four-course meal for $22.

Future Dinners in the Vineyards, featuring Z'Chef, will be held Oct. 14 (with Acoustic Blues Project) and Oct. 21 (with Angela Evans Duo).

No reservations are needed for the event, which also features Hackett Wines for sale by the glass or bottle.

The one-year-old winery is at 8375 Carpet Road. Info: 610-657-8000, hackettwine.com.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog