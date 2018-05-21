New Travel Channel series 'The Zimmern List' features Baltimore eateries Tuesday night

Travel Channel host and food explorer Andrew Zimmern has been sharing his recommendations of places where he loves to eat in 18 episodes of his new series “The Zimmern List,” and Baltimore is on the docket.

Zimmern kicks off Tuesday’s episode, starting at Lexington Market for a turkey dinner at Krause’s and crabcakes and a soft-shell crab sandwich at Faidley’s. Later, he travels to the historic Italian grocery store and eatery DiPasquale’s in Highlandtown, LP Steamers for crabs in Riverside, and a tailgate with Baltimore Ravens fans outside of M&T Bank Stadium. He closes his visit at Chef Andrew Carmellini's Rye Street Tavern.

The episode airs 9 p.m. Tuesday.

