New Tavern Opening at Base of Green Mountain





Lakewood, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Priority Brands LLC announced today that they will be opening a new neighborhood tavern in Lakewood, Colorado named, The S-Turn Food and Drinks . The new space will open its doors on October 5, 2020 at 13701 W Jewell Ave, Ste 103 in the Fox Point Commons.

The S-Turn is locally owned and operated and will provide the local community with a casual place to eat, grab drinks, and enjoy the company of others. The tavern will serve everything from quick bar eats, comfort meals made from scratch, hand-crafted signature cocktails, and sixteen premium beers on tap.

The new tavern will serve as a ray of light for the local community amidst a year filled with uncertainty. “We have always loved neighborhood taverns and our community has needed one for years,” says Bruce Prior, Owner and resident of Morrison, Colorado. “We hope The S-Turn will become that place: a place where memories are created, great food and drinks are enjoyed by the community, and people gather to share their lives and adventures with each other,” Prior adds.

Neutral tones combine with warm colors, brick walls, and shades of green to create a naturistic allure. Four televisions sit among the bar and social room where sports and news can be watched, while the rest of the space is dedicated to everyday dining and drinks. The tavern also has a patio and a bike rack for those who prefer the be outdoors.

Executive Chef and General Manager, Derek Smyth has developed a diverse menu that has something for everyone. Spending more than thirty years in a kitchen, the thing he looks forward to the most is, “the look of surprise on someone’s face when they realize even a pub can have amazing food.” Standout selections include Coconut Curry Mussels, a Double Cut Pork Chop, a Chipotle Meat Loaf, and Homemade Bread Pudding. Traditional eats like burgers, sandwiches, tacos, and a Kid’s Menu will also be available at the tavern.

The S-Turn Food and Drinks will open Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11 am. Social distancing, mask mandates, and thorough cleaning and sanitizing procedures will be set in place. More information can be found at https://thesturn.com .

Contact:

Erik Hartman

Priority Brands LLC

erik@priority-brands.com

719-966-7280

