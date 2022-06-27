New Summer Favorites from the Mesquite Wood Fire Grill at On The Border

The limited time summer menu is special as the brand celebrates 40-years-bold and features its own culinary and mixology competition’s winning items.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) To kick off summer, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina , the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is introducing unique dishes like the tlayuda, an iconic street food from Oaxaca, Mexico, and drinks including the Coconut Paleta ‘Rita, served with a house-made Strawberry Pineapple Paleta. On The Border’s Summer Sizzle menu items feature fresh ingredients, bold seasonings, mesquite wood fire grill flavors, ice-cold margaritas and more.

“This new summer menu is even more special as the brand celebrates ’40-years bold’ and features our own culinary and mixology competition’s winning items,” says Edithann Ramey, chief marketing officer at On The Border. “Celebrating the team members’ passions through the competition and the menu feature is a big part of On The Border’s long-standing people first culture.”

Limited Time Menu Highlights

Mexican Grilled Pizza

Grilled Queso Panela

Honey-Chipotle Grilled Chicken Fajitas

Smokehouse Burger

Mesquite-Smoked Jalapeno Sausage Tacos

Mexican Surf & Turf – OTB 2022 Culinary Competition Winner

Coconut Paleta ‘Rita

Summer Cowboy ‘Rita – OTB 2022 Mixology Competition Winner

House-Made Strawberry Pineapple Paleta

Strawberry Cheesecake Chimis



The Mexican Surf & Turf, created by Team Member Khawaja “Big K” Sha from Reston, Va., is the On The Border’s 2022 Culinary Competition winner. The Summer Cowboy ‘Rita, created by Bartender Collin Moore from Plano, Texas, is On The Border’s 2022 Mixology Competition winner.

New menu entrees start at $11.29 and will be available through October 18, 2022. View the full menu, including Border Lunch Pairings starting at $9.99, at https://www.ontheborder.com/menu/ .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With 133 restaurants in 29 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

