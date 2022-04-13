New Straw Hat Pizza Opens in Fremont, CA

Fremont, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Straw Hat Restaurants is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Fremont, CA. The owners, Manjit Sandhu and Amardeep Kaur have been working on the remodel and are happy to have customers come see the new site. The new restaurant is located at: 43901 Hugo Terrace, Fremont, CA 94538 off Auto Mall in the center where Home Depot is located. The location’s phone number is (510) 270-8140. The location was formerly an Extreme Pita.

The Straw Hat Pizza in Fremont offers dine in, take out, and delivery. The new location will sell all of our customers favorite Master Pizzas including The Works, Meat-e-or, and Chicken Bacon Ranch. They will also sell our world famous Hot Hats

and sandwiches along with a wide selection of appetizers. Delivery also can be ordered via DoorDash or Uber Eats.

“We are very excited to be opening in this great location. It will make it convenient for local customers to visit and enjoy our delicious product,” said Manjit Sandhu, one of the Franchise Owners of the new location.

Founded in 1959 and celebrating over 62 years in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of numerous locations in California and is poised for rapid growth.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc. oversees the Straw Hat Pizza and Straw Hat Pizza Grille concepts in the United States. For more information about Straw Hat Pizza, visit www.StrawHatPizza.com . For more information about the Straw Hat Pizza Brand or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com .

Contacts:

S. Mason, Vice President of Operations, 925-837-3400

C. Wilbur, Director of the Marketing, 925-837-3400

