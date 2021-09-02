New Straw Hat Pizza Now Open in San Lorenzo, CA

San Lorenzo, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Straw Hat Restaurants is pleased to announce our newest Franchise location is now OPEN! Our newest franchisee, Naresh Nayyar has been working on this project for the better part of a year. The new location is located at: 15922 Hesperian Blvd., San Lorenzo, CA 94580 . The location’s phone number is

(510) 756-5200. The location was formerly a Pizza Hut but has been closed for well over a decade.

The Straw Hat Pizza in San Lorenzo is a Delivery and Take Out location. The new location will sell all of our customers favorite Master Pizzas including The Works, Meat-e-or, and Chicken Bacon Ranch. They will also sell our world famous Hot Hats

and sandwiches along with a wide selection of appetizers. Delivery also can be ordered via DoorDash or Uber Eats.

“The city of San Lorenzo misses Straw Hat Pizza. People have stopped by asking when we will be opening. I know they are going to love our food!” said Naresh Nayyar, Franchise Owner of the new location.

Founded in 1959 and celebrating over 62 years in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of numerous locations in California and is poised for rapid growth.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc. oversees the Straw Hat Pizza and Straw Hat Pizza Grille concepts in the United States. For more information about Straw Hat Pizza, Visit www.StrawHatPizza.com for more information about the Straw Hat Pizza Brand or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit: www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com .

