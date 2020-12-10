New Straw Hat Pizza NOW OPEN in Rocklin, CA

( RestaurantNews.com ) Straw Hat Restaurants is pleased to announce our newest Franchise location is now OPEN! Our franchisee, Robbie and Sukh Bassi have opened a Straw Hat Pizza in Rocklin, CA. The new location is located at: 5514 Pacific St., Rocklin, CA 95677 . The location’s phone number is (916) 624-7499. The location was formerly a Pizza Express Restaurant. Robbie and Sukh along with other partners own a total of five Straw Hat Pizza locations.

The location in Rocklin is a standard Straw Hat Pizza Restaurant and will offer our famous Genuine California Pizza, Hot Hat

sandwiches, oven baked sandwiches, and a selection of amazing appetizers. The new location will eventually have a salad bar when those are allowed to reopen. The location has outdoor patio seating as well as a party room. The Straw Hat Pizza in Rocklin will offer Dine-in, Takeout, and Delivery. Delivery also can be ordered via Doordash.

Owner Robbie Bassi had this to say about the new location: “I am so very excited to bring a company and a pizza I love to the beautiful city of Rocklin. My wife and I fell in love with this city while visiting and knew we had to make it our home. We are looking forward to contributing to the wonderful community around us. Thank you for welcoming us.”

Founded in 1959 and celebrating over 61 years in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of numerous locations in California and is poised for rapid growth.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc. oversees the Straw Hat Pizza and Straw Hat Pizza Grille concepts in the United States. For more information about Straw Hat Pizza,

Visit www.StrawHatPizza.com for more information about the Straw Hat Pizza Brand or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com .

Contacts:

S. Listek, Chairman of the Board 925-837-3400

C. Wilbur, Director of Marketing 925-837-3400

The post New Straw Hat Pizza NOW OPEN in Rocklin, CA first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.