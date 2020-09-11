New Straw Hat Pizza NOW OPEN in Hollister, CA

Hollister, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Straw Hat Restaurants is pleased to announce our newest Franchise location is now OPEN! Our franchisee, Satwinder Sadhra has opened a new Straw Hat Pizza ! The new location is located at: 341 Tres Pinos Road, Hollister, CA 95023 . (831) 630-9000. The location was formerly a Pizza Hut.

The Straw Hat Pizza location on Tres Pinos is smaller than a typical Straw Hat Pizza Restaurant and will offer an emphasis on delivery to customers in areas underserved currently. This is Mr. Sadhra’s second Straw Hat Pizza location in Hollister with the other being located on San Felipe Road.

“We are so excited to bring improved delivery to the Hollister area! We are locally owned and operated and proud to deliver quality Straw Hat Pizza to Hollister!” said Satwinder Sadhra.

Customers can visit www.strawhatpizza.com to place an order, find coupons, view the menu, and join our e-club to get special offers in the Hollister area.

Founded in 1959 and celebrating over 61 years in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of numerous locations in the Western U.S. and is poised for rapid growth.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc. oversees the Straw Hat Pizza concept in the United States. For more information about Straw Hat Pizza, visit www.StrawHatPizza.com or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit: www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com .

Contacts:

S. Listek, Chairman of the Board, 925-837-3400

S. Young, Director of Franchise Sales 925-837-3400

