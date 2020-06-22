New Straw Hat Pizza Grille NOW OPEN in Clovis, CA

Clovis, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Straw Hat Restaurants is pleased to announce our newest Franchise location is now OPEN! Our newest franchisee, Ranjit Dosanjh has opened the newest Straw Hat Pizza Grille! The new location is located at: 80 W. Shaw Avenue Clovis, CA 93612. (550) -323-1300. The location was formerly the Elephant Lounge and Haveli Restaurant.

The Straw Hat Pizza Grille concept is larger than a typical Straw Hat Pizza Restaurant and will offer an expanded menu with pizza, pasta, burgers, sandwiches and an expanded selection of amazing appetizers. The new location also includes a full bar with local drink specials.

“We are so excited to bring the Straw Hat Franchise to the central valley! We are excited to watch Fresno State Games, UFC fights, Golf tournaments and so much more with all of you! We had so much fun creating our menu for you to enjoy with your friends and family. If you enjoy craft cocktails or ice cold beers you won’t be disappointed with our selection. We are family owned and operated with the famous Straw Hat Pizza touch! We can’t wait to make memories with you!!” said Rajan Dosanjh, one of the owners of the new Clovis restaurant.

Founded in 1959 and celebrating over 60 years in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of numerous locations in the Western

U.S. and is poised for rapid growth.

Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc. Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc. oversees the Straw Hat Pizza, Straw Hat Pizza Grille, and Straw Hat Pizza Express concepts in the United States. For more information about Straw Hat Pizza, visit www.StrawHatPizza.com or for information about opening your own Straw Hat Pizza visit: www.StrawHatPizzaFranchising.com .

Contacts:

S. Listek, Chairman of the Board, 925-837-3400

S. Young, Director of Franchise Sales 925-837-3400