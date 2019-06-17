New 'Stranger Things' Whopper is literally just the burger served upside down

"Stranger Things" have happened.

Burger King has partnered with Netflix to offer a limited time sandwich inspired by the streaming service's hit sci-fi show at select locations - but it's literally just a Whopper served upside down.

Fans of "Stranger Things," which drops its third season July 4, know that the Upside Down is a dangerous alternate dimension.

While the Upside Down Whopper, which will only be served at 11 locations, is just a standard Whopper flipped over, it'll be presented in "exclusive packaging" - a.k.a. a black cardboard box stamped with the name of the burger in "Stranger Things" font.

Ingredients are the same as a regular Whopper, which consists of a 1/4-pound of flame-grilled beef topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and white onions on a sesame seed bun.

The Upside Down Whopper will be available starting on June 21, while supplies last, at select U.S. restaurants when ordering it as part of a meal. The limited-edition packaging will only be available at 11 restaurants nationwide.

Besides the Burger King at 327 West 42nd St. near Manhattan's Times Square, other outposts of the fast food chain serving up the specialty sandwich include one location each in Coral Springs, Fla.; Katy, Texas; Boston; Newnan, Ga.; Philadelphia; Plano, Texas; Chicago; San Francisco; Los Angeles and Baltimore.

The 11 eateries will also have limited edition t-shirts, crowns, ketchup packets and pins inspired by the horror series.

The show, which debuted in 2016, centers on a group of suburban middle school friends and their psychokinetic pal Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as they battle supernatural and human villains.

