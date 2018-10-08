New SteelStacks event featuring all-you-can-eat chilis, including Buffalo chicken and Yuengling-braised short rib

As the cold weather creeps in, ArtsQuest is turning up the heat with the inaugural SteelStacks Bottomless Chili Bowl, noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Bethlehem’s Musikfest Café at ArtsQuest Center.

From mild and tart to a smoke inferno, ArtsQuest Center executive chef Barry Sullivan and his culinary team have created a spicy sampling of chilis made from habanero, ancho, serrano, jalapeno and chipotle peppers, according to a news release.

Attendees will be able to taste all of the delicious recipes and circle back for more of their favorites. Each chili is ranked on a hotness scale of 1-10, with 10 being the hottest.

Chilis include:

1 - Wildberry Chili – Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries make for a slightly sweet and mild chili. Garnished with a Chantilly cream.

2 - New England Clam Chowder “Chili” – Super chunky, scratch-made New England chowder with shore fresh Cape May Clams, blanketed with a dusting of chili powder.

2 - Smoked Sweet Potato Chili – Tomato-based. Mild and smoky.

2 - White Chicken Chili – Ain’t no tomatoes in this cannellini bean and poultry-fueled chili party!

4 - Cheesy Chili Mac – A delicious blend of mac & cheese and traditional ground beef chili.

4 - Lentils, Chickpeas, and White Beans – Oh my! – Vegetarian chili served with an avocado cream.

4 - Yuengling Lager Braised Short Rib Chili – A beer-fueled take on a classic beef and black bean chili.

6 -Turkey Town Smoked Chili – Smoked turkey breast and shredded turkey legs in a mild chili.

8 - Buffalo Chicken Chili – What if cheesy Buffalo chicken dip was actually a chili?

10 - Blow-Your-Face-Off Habanero Chili – Hot as hell. Topped with shredded Monterrey jack and cheddar cheeses. Taste only if you dare!

The all-you-can-eat affair also features a free beer sampling from D. G. Yuengling & Son.

General admission tickets are $24 for ArtsQuest Members and $29 for the public, while VIP tasting tickets for the 11:30 a.m. to noon VIP session (includes a complimentary Yuengling Lager, Yuengling Golden Pilsner or soda) are $37 for ArtsQuest Members and $42 for the public.

Proceeds benefit ArtsQuest’s art and education programs for area students. To purchase tickets, visit steelstacks.org or call 610-332-3378.

