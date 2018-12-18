The New Ski Weekend Dining Apex: Jason Atherton Opens King’s Social House in St. Moritz

Hard to believe, but not all that long ago British chef Jason Atherton merely headed up a couple of rapturously-reviewed but unpretentious London restaurants (Social Eating House, Pollen Street Social). He’s since, of course, skyrocketed into global culinary superstardom, with international hotspots in Dubai, Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York.

But he’s just gone and made an interesting detour, heading up into the rarefied heights of St. Moritz (Switzerland, should you not know). Specifically, he’s opening the appropriately named King’s Social House, within the plush confines of the storied Badrutt’s Palace hotel. Smartly, it’s just in time for the launch of a fabulous new ski season – so expect the seats to be filled with all manner of glittery, famous and, well, glittery-famous people.

Heading up the kitchen will be Swedish-born Chef Marcus Rohlen, who has done time at Atherton’s glorious Social Wine & Tapas bar in Marylebone. The menu at King’s is pretty much what you’d expect for a fashionable Mitteleuropa apres ski: truffled beef tartar, traditional pork pie served table side, wood fired scallops, ceviche towers, veal & foie gras burgers, and sharing jars of cured salmon rillette and spiced duck leg confit – expect the food, however, to rise high above the usual stuck-in-another-era Swiss luxury fare.

But be advised: you should not expect to pack it in and retire early to your Alpine suite right after dinner. The King’s Club (retitled as King’s Social House) has a long history as one of St. Moritz’s most glamorous nightspots – and DJs will continue to rock your thoroughly winterized soul until the wee hours, against a stylish, trad-mod backdrop of grey pine panels upcycled from old field barns, chalet-evoking slate columns, farmhouse styled table tops…and a mural by the Swiss street art duo Bane + Pest.

And with Badrutt’s having hosted everyone from Brigitte Bardot to Dita Von Teese, you will surely be in fascinating company.

