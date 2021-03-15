New Seafood Concept Coming to Peachtree City

Peachtree City, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Home Team Restaurant Group, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is unveiling a new seafood concept in South Atlanta with the opening of Peachtree City Yacht Club . Known for the numerous successful locations of Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q and Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q, the Home Team Restaurant Group is looking forward to expanding their footprint to include fresh seafood dining for the inland market.

Josh Martino, president of Home Team Restaurant Group, said that the idea for Peachtree City Yacht Club – as well as its sister restaurant, the Aiken Fish House and Oyster Bar – came naturally for a coastal restaurant company with access to fresh seafood. Peachtree City Yacht Club will offer fresh fish and shellfish, cooked to order, all at reasonable price points. Martino pointed out that Home Team maintains partnerships with distribution companies to deliver ingredients on the same day or next day, ensuring optimal quality for the restaurant.

Patrons of Peachtree City Yacht Club will discover a welcoming atmosphere with tasteful coastal decor, as well as a full bar, outdoor patio with ambience lighting and the impeccable customer service Home Team Restaurant Group is known for. Whether meeting friends, family or business associates, the restaurant promises to be fun and approachable, as well as locally owned and operated.

The Peachtree City Yacht Club menu offers an assortment of fresh, tempting items perfect for both lunch and dinner, from oysters on the half shell and crisp salads topped with blackened fish to savory Lowcountry shrimp boil and beer-battered fish n’ chips. Aspiring regulars will be happy to hear that price points respect the quality of ingredients “without breaking the bank.” Even landlubbers dining at Peachtree City Yacht Club with family or friends will find tasty options, including a juicy New York strip, gourmet burgers and chicken tenders for the kids.

Opening on March 17th, Peachtree City Yacht Club will be a welcome addition for seafood lovers everywhere – and anyone else who enjoys quality food and personable service.

Peachtree City Yacht Club is located at 2015 GA-54 Suite 101, Peachtree City, GA 30269 .

For more information, please contact Josh Martino at 904-880-8310.

