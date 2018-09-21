New sandwich spot coming soon to Bethlehem's Broad Street

A new spot for sandwiches, salads and more is coming soon to Bethlehem.

Lester’s Way Café is scheduled to open Oct. 1 at 404 W. Broad St., according to owner Edith Jones.

The space previously housed Sunny’s Sandwich Shop and before that, it was home to the Drilling Station.

Menu highlights will include quasadillas, create-your-own salads and “classic specialties” such as a BLT, chicken Caesar wrap, Cuban sandwich and grilled cheese.

Customers also will be able to create their own wrap, sub, sandwich or panini by choosing from tuna and various meats, cheeses such as Muenster and provolone and an array of toppings that include lettuce, tomatoes, onions and dressings.

There also will be a new coffee and tea bar, as well as homemade desserts such as banana pudding, cinnamon caramel swirl bites and mini doughnuts.

Nothing on the regular menu will be more than $8.

Lester’s, named after Jones’ maiden name, also will offer party trays and deli salads by the pound.

The cafe, featuring new coral, grey and ivory walls, will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A grand opening is planned for Oct. 29.

