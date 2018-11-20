New 'Runner's World' cookbook puts focus on plants, vegetables

I guess I’m old-fashioned but I love cookbooks.

There’s something about having a book in hand or open on my counter that makes me want to try to be a better cook. I’d much rather flip through a cookbook for inspiration than look online for a recipe.

If you’re you’re looking for a cookbook focused on healthy cooking, consider picking up a copy of “The Runner’s World Vegetarian Cookbook” by Heather Mayer Irvine (Rodale Books, $26.99). Penguin Random House acquired Rodale Books from Hearst this year.

A few things I need to disclose: I am not a runner. I wish I were. I’ve tried it a few times, did it for a while but it never stuck for me.

I’m also not a vegetarian — but neither is Irvine, the cookbook’s author.

“The idea is that these are healthy meals,” Irvine says. “There are healthy tips for anyone who wants to get more creative with their meals and have healthier options, regardless of whether you are a meat eater or a runner.”

The backbone of her recipes is a focus on vegetables, fruits, whole grains and plant proteins such as tofu, chickpeas and quinoa. Each recipe is coded for easy reference. For example, there’s “pre-run” and “recovery” symbols that indicate the best uses for the recipes as well as gluten-free, low-calorie and allergen-free symbols.

She embarked on the idea of doing a vegetarian cookbook for “Runner’s World” magazine as a way to help runners — from beginners or those doing it for weight loss to those who are serious marathoners — to stay fueled for their runs.

“There’s this idea that vegetarians don’t get enough protein or B12, but it’s just not true,” says Irvine, a Bethlehem resident. “Vegetarians and vegans have to work a little harder to get the intake but we wanted to get across that you can cut out meat or reduce meat and run and recover well.” If you want a good example, consider Lehigh Valley running legend Bart Yasso. Yasso has run in nearly every major marathon in the United States, as well as ultramarathons and Ironman competitions — and he is vegetarian.

But really the cookbook works for anyone who’s active, whether your passion is hiking, biking or even just long walks around your neighborhood.

You may still be thinking, “Well I don’t have time to exercise so this cookbook isn’t for me.”

Don’t discount the possibilities.

If you’re like me, you might be on the hunt for meatless recipe ideas. “Meatless Monday” is a thing now, and while my meatless meals don’t always coincide with Monday, I do at least one vegetarian meal a week for my gang. Here’s why: There are proven health benefits to reducing your meat consumption. On average, Americans consume 8 ounces of meat per day, which is 45 percent more than the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends. Going meatless once a week can cut back on your risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity.

The cookbook has a range of recipes — from breakfasts that are kid-friendly and snacks perfect to take to school to main courses and desserts. Irvine also has some recipes that come together in a flash (30 minutes or less).

Two good examples:

Whole wheat, flaxseed and blueberry pancakes: Irvine says it’s a healthy modification of a recipe she’s used for years, and it’s kid-friendly. You can make extra and stash them in the freezer for busy mornings.

Cocoa black bean tacos featuring protein from black beans, avocado and pumpkin seeds with a dusting of cocoa powder/chili/cumin spice mix. (Think mole flavors.) A bit of lime and sour cream and you’ve got Taco Tuesday covered with no meat.

Even if you don’t look to making a “Meatless Monday” part of your weekly routine, a vegetarian meal once and while can’t hurt.

“I like a good burger but I eat it in moderation,” Irvine says. “Just because you like meat, doesn’t mean you can’t like a vegetarian cookbook.”

Two recipes from “The Runner’s World Vegetarian Cookbook” by Heather Mayer Irvine:

Whole Wheat, Flaxseed and Blueberry Pancakes

¾ cup whole milk

2 Tbsps. apple cider vinegar

1 cup whole wheat flour

2 Tbsps. sugar

1 Tbsp. ground flaxseeds

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

1 egg

2 Tbsps. unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more for the skillet

½ cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Pure maple syrup or jam for serving

Makes four servings (or eight pancakes). Total time: 20 minutes

In a small bowl, combine the milk and vinegar. Let sit for 5 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, flaxseed meal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix well.

In a separate small bowl, whisk together the egg and butter. Add the milk mixture and whisk to combine. Pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients and whisk until combined. Gently stir in the blueberries.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt 1⁄2 to 1 Tbsp. butter. Pour the batter onto the skillet, making 4 pancakes (reserving half the batter). Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until bubbles start to form on the tops and the bottoms are slightly brown. Turn the pancakes and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the bottoms are slightly brown. Transfer the pancakes to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter, adding more butter to the skillet if needed. Top with your favorite maple syrup or jam.

Cocoa black bean tacos

2 tsps. canola or grapeseed oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 plum (Roma) tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 ripe plantain, peeled and diced

1 can (15 ozs.) black beans, rinsed and drained

2 Tbsps. unsweetened cocoa powder

½ tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. ground cumin

¼ cup water

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro

4 Tbsps. fresh lime juice, divided

½ cup sour cream

½ avocado

8 small corn tortillas (6-inch diameter)

1 jarred roasted red bell pepper, thinly sliced

¼ cup hulled pumpkin seeds, toasted

Makes four servings. Total time: 25 minutes

In a skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and cook for 3 minutes, or until soft. Add the tomatoes, plantain, beans, cocoa powder, chili powder, cumin, water, salt, and black pepper and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in the cilantro and 2 Tbsps. of the lime juice. Remove from the heat.

In a blender, combine the sour cream, avocado, remaining 2 Tbsps. lime juice, and a pinch of salt. Puree until smooth.

Divide the filling among the tortillas and top with the roasted pepper, avocado cream and pumpkin seeds.

