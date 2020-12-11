New Restaurants Still Opening Across the Country!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Greenville, SC – Bojangles

They say Lululemon and Bojangles will soon open in the Haywood Mall. The Lululemon will be located on the east end of the mall, near the JCPenney. We’re told it will be a “pop-up” shop, and will be onsite for a limited time. The Bojangles will be added to the food court, next to Charleys Philly Steaks.

Marietta, OH – Levee House Bistro

A new restaurant is set to open in mid-January in the building that was previously home to the Levee House. The restaurant, called the Levee House Bistro, will be run by Tom Hickey, who is currently the chef at the Buckley House, and his wife, Casey Hickey. Tom Hickey has been at the Buckley House since June and was previously the executive chef at the Lafayette Hotel. He and Casey have been eager to open a restaurant of their own.

Waco, TX – Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Waco, Texas. Marking the brand’s first location in the Waco metropolitan area, the new restaurant highlights Chicken Salad Chick’s widespread expansion plans across Texas and eighth opening in the state this year alone. Located at 1509 Hewitt Drive, the Waco restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on December 16 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Baton Rouge, LA – Rock Paper Taco

Rock Paper Taco, which got its start as a food truck in 2018, is set to open a brick and mortar location at LSU’s North Gates in early 2021. Owner Josh Duke said the location at 166 W. Chimes St. should be open by end of January-early February. While some of the favorites from the food truck will still be on the menu, such as tacos with Nashville hot fried oysters, chicken and waffles and Buffalo chicken, the expanded location will allow the restaurant to be more creative.

Kilgore, TX – Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A, arguably the world’s most famous chicken sandwich restaurant, announced this fall it will open stores in Lindale and Jacksonville. Rumors have had the franchise opening in Kilgore, including a post on Facebook in late October. But city and area economic development officials could not confirm the plan at that time.

Jacksonville, FL – Grumpy’s Restaurant

Yummy news coming your way: Grumpy’s Restaurant is planning on opening three new locations in 2021. One restaurant will open in St. Johns County, slated to open this Spring, and two restaurants in the Jacksonville area.

