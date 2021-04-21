New Restaurants Showing Signs of Opening In Numbers Similar to Pre-COVID!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

The Villages, FL – Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q

An opening date has been announced for a new barbecue restaurant coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages. Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q will open May 5 at the shopping plaza near the Everglades Recreation Center, south of State Road 44.

Brooklyn, NY – Tsuta

We can’t believe it took this long: Tokyo-based Tsuta, the very first ramen shop in the world to receive a Michelin star, is finally coming to New York City. Set to open inside a new single-story commercial space by developers Avdoo & Partners in Dumbo towards the end of the summer, right next to coffee shop %Arabica and another Japanese restaurant, this is Tsuta’s second location in the United States. The first outpost opened to much fanfare in San Francisco back in 2019 but has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

St. Petersburg, FL – Lingr

Lingr, the highly anticipated new restaurant from local chef and former Top Chef contestant Jeffrey Jew, is a bit behind schedule. News of the restaurant in St. Petersburg was first announced last spring, and Jew — fresh off a five-year stint running the kitchens at BellaBrava and Stillwaters Tavern — was initially shooting for a fall 2020 opening. Now the chef is eyeing a mid-May soft opening for breakfast and lunch at the restaurant at 400 Sixth St. S. Dinner service will likely take longer to launch.

San Francisco, CA – Abacá

Francis Ang, who has been at the forefront of the Bay Area’s modern Filipino food scene for years with his pop-up Pinoy Heritage, is opening his first full-blown restaurant this summer in San Francisco. Billed as a contemporary Filipino-Californian restaurant, Abacá will reside inside the Kimpton Alton Hotel, a new boutique hotel opening in May near Fisherman’s Wharf. Abacá is slated to open after the hotel’s debut, likely in late June or July.

Cleveland, OH – Goma

Cleveland chef and Parma native Dante Boccuzzi is getting closer to opening his 11th restaurant in Northeast Ohio, the latest being a high-energy Japanese fusion restaurant at the corner of East 4th and Prospect streets. Goma by Dante is currently under construction, but gets closer to opening each day.

Fort Collins, CO – TAG Restaurant Group

TAG Restaurant Group (TRG), helmed by renowned restaurateur Troy Guard, today announces the expansion of Los Chingones to Fort Collins, Colorado. The restaurant is slated to open in June. Los Chingones’ new location is located at 3541 E Harmony Road, in the Harmony Commons shopping center near the intersection of Harmony Road and Ziegler Road. The space previously housed Famous Toastery, which closed in 2019.

