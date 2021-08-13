New Restaurants Openings Around the Country!





Milwaukee, WI – Mac Shack

Cheesy delicious goodness awaits you at the all-new Mac Shack off Brady Street in Milwaukee. It’s a gourmet mac and cheese restaurant at 1701 N. Humboldt Ave. “I just wanted to make mac and cheese a little more fun,” co-owner Chela Maldonado-Perez said. On the menu are items like the Greek Freak, a Giannis inspired dish, Meatball Mac, which features large delicious meatballs, the Brady Street which includes chili, and so many more. If they all look good to you, order a mac and cheese flight. But if you are craving your own concoction, you can make your own bowl.

Berkeley, CA – Farmhouse Kitchen

Farmhouse Kitchen, the Bay Area Thai restaurant known for its festively decorated dining rooms and vibrant blue rice served with the popular hat yai fried chicken, is opening a new location in Berkeley. According to Berkeleyside, the local mini-chain plans to open in the former Dara Thai Lao Cuisine space at 1549 Shattuck Ave., just a few doors down from Chez Panisse.

Seattle, WA – Tomo

A Seattle neighborhood will soon be gaining an anticipated restaurant from a James Beard award-winning chef. Former Canlis Executive Chef Brady Williams announced Tuesday that his new restaurant, Tomo, will open in White Center on Sept. 9. Reservations for the restaurant are currently being accepted through Tock.

Jersey City, NJ – Chickie’s

A new Italian restaurant called Chickie’s is expected to open this fall in GP’s former location in Hamilton Park. Located at 236 Pavonia Avenue in Jersey City, Chickie’s has been in the works since January 2020. Hoboken Girl has the details of what residents can expect from this new neighborhood eatery.

Tupelo, MS – Phyfer

A Cajun-inspired restaurant is opening in what was formerly Old Venice Pizza Co. on McCullough Boulevard. Owners Trey and Lorena Phyfer plan to open their restaurant, Phyfer’s, in September. The Phyfers aren’t exactly new to the scene – they’ve been running All Shook Up Nutrition on Cliff Gookin Boulevard since March 2020. Trey has years of restaurant experience as well, having worked at Vanelli’s as well as the Eat With Us Group’s John and Bernard Bean. He helped open Harveys in Tupelo.

Bath, NY – Roberta’s Pizza

Food halls were a craze in Chicago before the pandemic; the most celebrated entries included Time Out Chicago and Politan Row Chicago. But as COVID-19 took hold, the logistics of indoor communal dining doomed many existing food halls and future projects. Now, one of the city’s most anticipated food hall projects is finally going forward. Urbanspace — a New York-based food hall chain headlined by Brooklyn’s famous Roberta’s Pizza — has announced a mid-September opening timeframe for its location at 15 W. Washington Street in the Loop.

