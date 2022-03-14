New Restaurants Opening Soon Around the Country





Walnut Creek, CA – Guava Island Eats

A new restaurant, Guava Island Eats, is expected to open in Walnut Creek next month, the Bay Area News Group reports. The brainchild of restauranteur JB Balingit, it will feature Filipino ingredients like ube and calamansi.

Birmingham, AL – Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe

Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is brought to you by Lauryn England, a celebrity hairstylist and reality TV star. Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe will bring a “taste of love in the South”, with menu items like hot lemon pepper wings, Cajun ranch fries, pasta salad and more. The brand new restaurant will be the first owned by a Black, openly trans woman in Alabama.

Atlanta, GA – Cultivate Food & Coffee

You may know Cultivate Food & Coffee for their latte and brunch offerings, but the breakfast spot is expanding in the Atlanta area. The cafe bills itself as a place that boasts a “hip blend of a European Café, an Art Gallery and the Great Gatsby era.” Since partners Johnny Liu and Ryan Bowersox opened the first Cultivate opened in Atlanta’s Wildwood neighborhood, the eatery has leaned into expanding around the city.

Lancaster, PA – Popeyes

Popeyes currently has one restaurant in Lancaster County which it opened in 2014 at 1401 Manheim Pike. It is also developing restaurants in East Lampeter and Ephrata Townships, both of which are slated to open by June.

Winter Park, FL – Anejo Cocina Mexicana

The upscale cantina going into the old New Standard space in Winter Park’s Ravaudage complex will feature a bevy of traditional Mexican fare along with a sizable list of tequila and cocktail offerings.

Frisco, TX – Caffe Baonecci

A jewel of an Italian restaurant with an impeccable pedigree is coming to Frisco. Called Caffe Baonecci, it’s a family-owned restaurant whose owners are natives of Italy and who moved here from San Francisco where they owned a similarly-named restaurant in North Beach. The restaurant will open in late spring at 7151 Preston Rd. #451D, in a center east of the Tollway and south of Main Street, going into a space that was once a Le Peep Grill and most recently a Mexican restaurant, Rosita’s Tex-Mex.

